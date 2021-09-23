ACTIVEWEAR Vuori Partners With Gymnast Olivia Dunne

Vuori, the Encinitas, Calif., activewear brand recently announced its partnership with gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, who will work with the label as a brand partner and collaborator. Dunne, who attends Louisiana State University and has a strong social-media presence with 5.7 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, will contribute to marketing initiatives including promotional photoshoots, social-media initiatives, and branded events.

“We are so excited to welcome Livvy to the Vuori family,” said Nikki Sakelliou, vice president of marketing at Vuori. “When we think about who we are as a brand, we frequently return to the notion of wanting to encourage our community to lead happy, well-rounded lives—that’s what’s at the core of ‘The Rise. The Shine.,’ our brand mantra. From her astonishing talents and determination as a gymnast to the positivity she spreads on social media, Livvy is a wonderful representation of the mindset we at Vuori aim to inspire.”

The sophomore began to train in gymnastics at the age of three and has since become the youngest athlete in the United States to qualify as a Junior International Elite. Dunne also placed to become a member of the USA National Team and was selected to represent the U.S. at The City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy, winning gold with her teammates in the All-Around competition. On a full athletic scholarship at LSU, Dunne was named WCGA All-American, WCGA Academic All-American, and First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll Honoree during her freshman year. The gymnast has placed within the top 10 on floor and balance beam at the P&G Championships and qualified for the 2020 Nastia Liukin Cup. Vuori's partnership with Dunne is the gymnast's first brand deal.

“Fashion has always been a huge passion of mine,” Dunne said. “Before college, my coach and I would design my own custom leotards for all my major competitions. I love expressing myself through my style and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing. I couldn’t be more proud that my first brand partnership is with them.”