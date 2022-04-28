FESTIVAL FASHION Coachella’s Return Brings New Festival Fashion Trends

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival made its return to Indio, Calif., April 15–17 and 22–24. In addition to the return of live music, many Coachella attendees were thrilled to show off their best festival outfits.

The festival is an opportunity for brands to show off their latest pieces and boost sales as influencers take to the desert with ample opportunities for brand promotion. While the 2022 iteration of the event still brought out a lot of “Boho chic” looks, new styles and trends have emerged since the last Coachella.

Crochet hit festival fashion with attendees sporting crochet crop tops, matching skirt sets and dresses. Sheer tops and layers as well as sparkling tops made with sequins or metallic mesh were also rocking.

Revolve held its annual invite-only Coachella party April 16–17 a short distance from the festival grounds at the Merv Griffin Estates in La Quinta, Calif. Influencers were offered complimentary drinks made with Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and food from Erewhon as well as shopping experiences with gifting suites and performances from Post Malone, Jack Harlow and Willow Smith.

Rachel Zoe also held the sixth edition of ZOEasis, a midday party held April 16 that featured artists, musicians and other talent including Keke Palmer, Olivia Culpo, Nicole Scherzinger and others.