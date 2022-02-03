RETAIL Forever 21 Appoints Winnie Park New CEO

Forever 21 recently announced that Winnie Park has joined the fast-fashion brand as the new chief executive officer.

Park joined Forever 21 after serving as the CEO at Paper Source for six years, where she helped transform the brand from a bricks-and-mortar retailer to a lifestyle brand with a digital platform that spans social, digital content, online subscriptions and affiliate partnerships and also led the successful sale of the brand to an affiliate of Barnes & Noble. Prior to her role at Paper Source, Park held executive positions across a variety of e-commerce, global marketing and fashion-merchandising companies, including spending nine years at the Hong Kong–based DFS, a division of LVMH.

“As a longtime shopper and admirer of the brand, I am honored to join Forever 21 at such a pivotal time of reinvention and reinvigoration,” Park said. “I am looking forward to partnering with this exceptional leadership team to continue the transformation of this brand with a focus on the Forever 21 community, including its people, purpose and business priorities across digital and traditional retail channels.”

Park is currently on the board and audit committee of Dollar Tree and is also on the board for Women in Retail Leadership. She has also served as an independent board director and member of the compensation and governance and audit committees for Express.

Previous Forever 21 CEO Daniel Kulle stepped down from the position after less than two years. Forever 21 was acquired by the SPARC Group for $81 million in February 2020. Park will report to Marc Miller, CEO of SPARC.