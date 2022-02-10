DENIM TRAILBLAZERS Flashing Back, Boyish Unveils the Spirit of the Green Pioneer for Spring 2022

Drawing inspiration for denim from the United States’ Old West culture is a common practice, but this season Boyish Jeans puts a feminine twist on the old cowboys’ jeans club. While the roots of Western culture were established long ago, the new pioneers of Boyish celebrate sustainability while relying on silhouettes that create updated frontier fashions.

For its Spring 2022 collection, Boyish took notes from films such as “Under Western Skies” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” which featured one of the leading men of Old Hollywood’s interpretation of cowboy life—Clint Eastwood. While country legend Johnny Cash also inspired the line, the brand channeled icon Dolly Parton when developing the collection’s puff sleeves, floral prints, and a color palette that relies on rich tones and pastel hues. Silhouettes in Boyish’s denim afford relaxed wide legs, affording comfort for modern cowfolk who prefer current fashion trends over completing chores on the ranch or living life on the farm.

As a green pioneer, Boyish—which can be found at Boyish.com—walks the walk by working with Carbonfund.org to purchase carbon offsets for the Sidrapong Hydroelectric Power Station in Darjeeling, India, to combat the small amounts that the Los Angeles denim brand produces along the supply chain. Boyish also partners with 1% for the Planet to promote sustainability and equality. For its knits pieces, Boyish is utilizing 100 percent natural materials that rely on organic OCS-certified cotton and Refibra x Tencel Lyocell.

When creating its denim, Boyish relies on a number of sustainable options. Its Super Eco Rigid denim is created from 83 percent recycled materials including RefibraLyocell. The Boyish Authentic Rigid denim uses OCS-certified organic cotton blended with Tencel Lyocell. As a brand that uses 2 percent or less of petroleum fibers, Boyish created its Authentic Comfort Stretch denim, using OCS-certified organic cotton, Tencel Lyocell and also incorporated Roica recycled elastane. Through its sustainable commitments, Boyish now only uses recycled elastane in every comfort-stretch denim fabric.