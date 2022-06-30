SWIM/SURF Elomi

Elomi, a Korea-based lingerie and swimwear brand designed for fuller figures, has partnered with Hyosung, the world’s largest manufacturer of spandex, for an elegant new swim collection made from Hyosung’s creora highclo spandex. The fabric was specifically designed to prevent damage from chronline. Its added benefits include improved durability and long-lasting fit retention, which ensures wearers look and feel their best.

The performance fabric is included in the lining of Elomi’s Spring/Summer 2022 swimwear range. Entitled Bazaruto, it is inspired by the clear blue sea, combining sapphire blue with crochet details. Elomi also employs creora highclo in the outer fabric of its range entitled Magnetic. Its UW plunge bikini top flatters all bust shapes and can be matched with full briefs. Pieces from both collections can be mixed and matched for maximum style versatility.

“We specialize in designing and manufacturing high-quality bra-sized swimwear for the fuller figure,” says Senior Elomi Brand Designer Charlotte Davies, “and it’s really important to us that our swimwear has longevity. This is why we choose to use durable fibers.”

Elomi launched in 2008 as a brave concept in lingerie, intent on becoming a pioneer for the fuller-figured woman. It subsequently expanded into plus-size beachwear and curvy swimwear in cup-sized styles, including bikinis, tankinis and swimsuits. With a mission to inspire and empower women to live their lives without limits, Elomi’s on-trend designs and flattering cuts provide the perfect blend of style and support in styles ranging up to a K cup.

“Elomi has established an amazing reputation for its passion for body inclusivity and positivity,” says Claire O’Neill, European marketing manager for Hyosung. “We are thrilled to help the brand develop long-lasting, form-fitting and stylish swimwear that makes women feel as confident and beautiful as they can be.”

Visit elomilingerie.com for more information.