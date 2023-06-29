FASHION LATTC Highlights Classic ‘Soul Train’ Influences at Gold Thimble Show





















Los Angeles Trade-Technical College hosted its spring 2023 Gold Thimble Fashion Show at its downtown Los Angeles location on May 26. Fashion students were tasked with creating looks inspired by the classic music-and-dance television program “Soul Train.”

The “Soul Train” 35-year run that began in the 1970s boasted performances by the hottest musical acts in genres including funk, hip-hop, pop and R&B. In addition to featuring hot acts in music, the show’s guests were trendsetters in fashion and dance.

“The Soul Train to Fashion” edition of LATTC’s biannual event marked the Gold Thimble’s 70th year and was led by supervising instructor Carlos Alcala. This Gold Thimble class included Ava Duran, Durbym Galindo, Fabiola Gonzalez, Oscar Damian Larios, Zoe Lindsey, Victor Martinez and Ana L. Sandoval. The student designers created pieces to reflect the show’s theme as well as fashions in athleisurewear, avant-garde, childrenswear, evening, gender neutral, menswear and swimwear.

Under the theme of “Soul Train,” awards were secured by Zoe Lindsey in first place; Oscar Damian Larios, second; and Ana L. Sandoval, third. For the athleisure category, Fabiola Gonzalez was awarded first place; Victor Martinez, second; and Durbym Galindo, third. In the avant-garde category, Fabiola Gonzalez gained first place; Ana L. Sandoval, second; and Durbym Galindo, third. Within the gender-neutral-fashion category, Victor Martinez was awarded first place; Oscar Damian Larios, second place; and Fabiola Gonzalez, third place. Eveningwear honors were presented to Victor Martinez in first place; Fabiola Gonzalez, second; and Zoe Lindsey, third. For menswear, Zoe Lindsey secured first place; Ava Duran, second; and Ana L. Sandoval, third. In swimwear, Victor Martinez won first place; Ava Duran, second place; and Zoe Lindsey, third place.