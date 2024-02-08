NEWS Inside the Industry

REPREVE, creator of the world’s leading recycled high-performance fiber, has just unveiled ReComfort, a filament yarn crafted to act and feel like traditional cotton, acrylic and rayon but made with more-sustainable materials. The new combination has key features including being soft to the touch and pill resistant. Optimized for REPREVE polyester, REPREVE nylon, standard polyester and standard nylon, this engineered thread requires less drying time and less processing time, both of which save energy. Launched in 2007, REPREVE has so far transformed billions of recycled plastic bottles into sustainable polyester, using cutting-edge textile technology to deliver better comfort, durability and functionality and becoming trusted by brands worldwide to help power sustainable commitments with the only traceable and certifiable eco-performance polyester.





Complete Image Manufacturing, located in the historic Eastern Market and serving the Detroit metropolitan area, has become the 70th TUKAcenter. CIM offers brands and fashion designers product development and manufacturing capabilities, including virtual sampling, training and demand manufacturing. Launched this month, CIM TUKAcenter Detroit is owned and operated by Milton Putman and Terra Carter, who will be highlighted in an upcoming documentary. “In the post-pandemic world, the need for a strong supply chain is even more transparent,” said Carter regarding the motivation for launching CIM TUKAcenter Detroit. “Sourcing state-of-the-art equipment and technology helps us to fuel a healthier supply chain,” added Carter, who has a supply-chain background and has spent over 20 years helping the people of Michigan through various outreach programs.





Is the supply chain set to unravel again or stay tightly and efficiently linked? The situation will be analyzed in detail at a panel discussion Feb. 28 at the California Market Center during the LA Textile show. Sponsored by the California Fashion Association and entitled “The Supply Chain Is Starting to Unravel Again,” the seminar will address container shortages, vessel delays, longer transit times and higher interest rates leading to shortages of capital, with a focus on smart preparation strategies. The panel will include Robert Krieger, president of Krieger Worldwide; Heather Litman, partner in Gruenefeld Desiderio; and Michael Earnart, vice president of First Citizens Bank. Ilse Metchek, president of CFA, will moderate.





TradeBeyond and its sister company Pivot88 will showcase groundbreaking supply-chain solutions at the 2024 Product Safety & Compliance Seminar, being held Feb. 14–15 at The Westin Long Beach, Calif. The partners will demonstrate how they are reshaping retail supply chains with solutions designed to ensure sustainability and simplify compliance with global due-diligence laws, including UFLPA. Highlighted will be Pivot88’s AI-powered tools for supply-chain mapping, chain of custody and risk assessment. Representatives will also showcase how TradeBeyond and Pivot88 have aided top retailers including Under Armour and Hugo Boss in creating comprehensive supply-chain visibility and substantial cost efficiencies. TradeBeyond and Pivot88 encourage attendees to schedule a meeting time to better experience these advanced solutions.