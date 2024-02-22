TRADE SHOWS The Textile Show and Dallas Market Center Announce Exclusive Partnership

Few things are as rewarding in life as a mutually beneficial partnership, and a new one has just emerged in the Lone Star State, which evidently is not so lonely after all.





The Textile Show, the boutique trade event for the textile industry, and the Dallas Market Center have announced a new strategic partnership via the creation of The Textile Show Dallas, scheduled to take place Oct. 22–24 at the DMC.





The exclusive collaboration marks a significant milestone, bringing together two influential entities dedicated to fostering innovation, networking and growth within the textile, design and manufacturing sectors.





“We actively seek new ways to better serve the textile and design community through powerful connections,” said Textile Show Director Moriah Robinson. “As a leading wholesale fashion marketplace, the Dallas Market Center shares this same vision. Together we aim to create a synergy that will elevate the textile industry to new heights and create a dynamic platform for innovation, collaboration and success.”





The Textile Show Dallas will be a curated, boutique-style trade event of select textile mills and agents, trims and accessories, print design studios and support services, including trend and creative services, packaging and more, distinguished by its welcoming ambiance and quality suppliers.





The DMC’s state-of-the-art facilities are comprised of more than 5 million square feet and are purpose-built to allow for increased participation while providing a dynamic and energetic space for exhibitors to showcase their latest collections and innovations. The new show will take place concurrent with the Dallas Apparel & Accessories Market and KidsWorld Oct. 22–25.





The partnership will facilitate unparalleled networking opportunities. Attendees can expect an enriched experience with more chances for collaboration and business development. Both organizations are also committed to fostering knowledge sharing and industry education, so the show will feature seminar speakers and panel discussions led by experts covering the latest trends, technologies and sustainable practices within the industry.