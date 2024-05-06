TRADE SHOWS Outdoor Retailer x Collective Shows Set to Debut for Winter Editions Co-located in Salt Lake City

Photo by Corey Sandler





Outdoor Retailer and Collective Shows have announced a collaboration at this year’s winter show, taking place Nov. 6–8 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. The new Outdoor Retailer x Collective Shows space will let exhibitors choose an all-inclusive booth package, allowing them to meet new buyers from across both markets. Attendees will have full access to the Collective Shows space, Outdoor Retailer and the new Outdoor Design + Innovation sourcing show as well as to all programming throughout the three days.





“There’s tremendous benefit in the ability to connect with new markets and support buyers by delivering a larger assortment of products they’re already buying, all under one roof,” said Sean Smith, Outdoor Retailer show director. “The November show will be a great preview into 2025 and provide avenues for exhibitors to build relationships with new buyers and enter new stores.”





“Collective Shows is excited to be part of Outdoor Retailer and bring two great shows that complement each other together in November,” said Devon Ranger, show director for Collective Shows. “This opportunity expands our platform and provides greater value to our retailers and brands, creating more avenues to see emerging products and learn about future trends across multiple markets. Our priority is to ensure brands and retailers can successfully grow their businesses, and we’re looking forward to seeing new connections and inspiration through this collaboration.”





Outdoor Retailer and Outdoor Design + Innovation, the new co-located sourcing event, bring buyers and brands from the outdoor industry together to discover what’s new, learn from experts and network with the outdoor community. Education sessions and networking events are held each day on the show floor and are accessible to all attendees and exhibitors.





The shows’ respective summer events are staging as scheduled. Outdoor Retailer and Outdoor Design + Innovation Summer runs June 17–19 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Collective Shows West, Swim Collective + Active Collective, is in Huntington Beach, California, July 23–24. Visit outdoorretailer.com and collectiveshows.com to learn more.