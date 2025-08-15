SUMMER IN THE CITIES Summer in the Cities: N.Y. and L.A. Textile Shows Inspire Industry Insiders

New York and Los Angeles’ summer textile weeks drove inspiration for fashion designers and brand creatives working on their 2026 seasons.

In Manhattan, Texworld and Apparel Sourcing NYC as well as Functional Fabric Fair—powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS were held at the Javits Center. Kingpins NY hosted its show at Pier 36 / Basketball City, Première Vision New York took place at the Tribeca Rooftop + 360°, and the New York Fabric Show welcomed attendees to the New Yorker Hotel. The New York show schedule began July 14 with the New York Fabric Show and wrapped July 25 with the final day of Texworld and Apparel Sourcing NYC.

Los Angeles’ summer textile week began in the city’s downtown July 29 with Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles; Preface LA opened July 30 and all shows wrapped July 31. Texworld and Apparel Sourcing Los Angeles provided its textile trade-show model, which focused on global sourcing and manufacturing. Preface’s mission resonated with attendees who specifically sought a boutique-style show aimed at promoting sustainable and responsible apparel supply-chain solutions.

