TRADE SHOW Q&A Must-see Trade Shows: How to Make Events Indispensable as Costs Rise





Economic, geopolitical and social challenges that have occurred over the last decade gave way to innovation within fashion trade-show production, but current hurdles are testing the creativity and illustrating the resilience of industry professionals. Rising costs in fuel stemming from the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran are also increasing the prices of travel, shipping and products.





The COVID-19 pandemic illustrated the fashion trade-show industry’s ability to quickly shift to new models and think about reaching its audience beyond the show floor. Over the last few months, since the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict began in late February, fashion trade-show producers have once again been tasked with the challenge of enticing buyers and exhibitors to shop and show at their events.

California Apparel News asked trade-show experts: What incentives are you offering to attract exhibitors and attendees, and position your event as an invaluable resource despite recent increases in travel and shipping costs?





Jennifer Bacon

Vice President, Fashion & Apparel Shows

Messe Frankfurt Inc.

texworld-usa.us.messefrankfurt.com/new-york

At Texworld NYC, we recognize that rising travel and shipping costs are putting real pressure on the industry. Our focus has been to ensure participation is not only accessible but also delivers clear, measurable value.

We prioritize efficiency at every level. Exhibitors benefit from flexible participation options and support from international partners to help streamline logistics and reduce barriers to entry. For attendees, registration is complimentary, and our highly concentrated three-day format allows buyers to accomplish months of sourcing in a single trip—saving both time and travel costs.

We’ve designed the colocated event as a high-impact, all-in-one sourcing hub. With hundreds of global suppliers representing regions from Asia to Latin America, buyers can explore diverse sourcing opportunities and product categories without the need for multiple international trips—an essential advantage as brands diversify supply chains and navigate tariffs and rising freight costs.

Beyond sourcing, we’ve built in added value through curated features and education, including the Innovation Hub, Trend Showcase and Textile Talks. These experiences provide actionable insights into sustainability, AI and sourcing strategies, ensuring attendees leave with both meaningful connections and the knowledge to make smarter decisions.

For exhibitors, platforms like Exhibitor Pitch powered by Texpertise create direct pathways to qualified buyers, driving immediate ROI.

Ultimately, Texworld is designed to maximize efficiency—delivering global access, expert insights and meaningful business connections in one streamlined experience.





Raphael Camp

President

Curve and Interfilière

comexposium.com

We’ve reimagined the show experience to deliver not just presence but also performance.

For those walking the floor, especially buyers, Curve is designed to make everything feel more seamless. Intimates, swim and lifestyle all live in one place, so discovering new brands and trends becomes effortless. We also layer in programming that’s actually useful, from fit workshops to real conversations about what’s working in the market.

For brands, Curve is designed as a catalyst for growth. From curated buyer connections through initiatives like Buyer Speed Dating to expanded visibility via partnerships such as the Accessories Council, every touchpoint is intentionally designed to ensure both buyers and exhibitors see a meaningful return on what they’ve invested in being at Curve. On-the-show floor moments like our podcast, Curve Conversations and targeted media outreach help extend that reach even further, while fashion presentations bring collections to life in a way that sparks both interest and orders.

With the Curve Capsule at SwimShow on Miami Beach from May 30 to June 1, we’re taking things a step further. Our space on the show floor is designed for buyers to discover the cross between categories of intimate apparel and swim. Curve is about creating a space for meaningful connections, new ideas and long-term partnerships and relationships.

Curve is more than a trade show—it’s a strategic platform built to deliver value well beyond the show floor, even in a challenging economic climate.





Josh Carruth

Executive Vice President, Expositions

PRINTING United Alliance

printing.org

Our focus has always been on delivering undeniable value that makes attending PRINTING United Expo not just worthwhile but essential.

First, we’ve designed the expo as a true “one-roof” experience, bringing every segment of the printing and apparel industry together in one place. This convergence allows attendees to maximize their time and investment; seeing more technology, meeting more partners and uncovering more opportunities for new business without the need for multiple trips throughout the year.

We’re also creating highly curated experiences that drive ROI. Programs like Media Day connect exhibitors directly with global journalists for meaningful coverage, while Student Day and our All-Stars ambassador program bring fresh energy, workforce connections and future talent directly to the show floor.

Through our partnership with The Expo Group—our show decorator—we’ve been able to maintain material handling drayage rates from 2025 to 2026 and successfully negotiated reduced machinery handling rates for Las Vegas in 2026 as it is important to our community to see and experience machinery running live.

On the attendee side, we continue to expand education, key research insights and hands-on activations—including AI-focused programming, live demonstrations, the Apparel Zone and peer-to-peer networking—to ensure every participant leaves with actionable takeaways they can apply immediately.





María Camila Castellanos

International Trade Expert and U.S. Executive Director

ProColombia

procolombia.co

Colombia is strategically positioned as a leading friend-shoring destination for the U.S. market, offering a compelling mix of geographic proximity, free trade agreements with the U.S. and a mature apparel-manufacturing hub. To ensure our event remains an invaluable resource despite rising travel and shipping expenses, we go beyond traditional trade-show formats by delivering highly curated, service-driven experiences. We design guided commercial agendas tailored to each attendee’s sourcing needs, pre-matching them with vetted suppliers aligned to their product, volume, price and compliance requirements.

These agendas are complemented by on-the-ground factory visits, enabling real-time validation of capabilities, quality standards and scalability, critical for building trust and accelerating decision-making. In selected cases, we also coinvest in client participation by sponsoring travel expenses, particularly for high-potential buyers, ensuring access to strategic opportunities without the full burden of cost. This integrated approach transforms the event from a passive exhibition into a results-oriented sourcing platform, where efficiency, alignment and tangible business outcomes justify participation even in a higher-cost global environment.





Yann-Brieuc Chevallier

Head of Press and Public Relations

Première Vision

premierevision.com

Première Vision has been adapting to rising travel and logistics costs by bringing its events closer to key markets as seen with its 2026 editions in New York and Montréal. The idea is to offer the same level of sourcing and trend insight but in a more accessible way, reducing the need for long-distance travel while staying highly international in scope.

There’s also a strong focus on curation. Rather than overwhelming visitors, the selection of exhibitors is carefully edited, which makes it easier to have meaningful, targeted meetings and ultimately makes the time spent on-site more efficient.

Beyond sourcing, the fairs offer a rich program of talks, seminars and trend forums, all included with access. These sessions provide practical insights into innovation, sustainability and market shifts so visitors leave not just with contacts but with a clearer understanding of where the industry is heading.

For exhibitors, there’s real effort put into visibility and connection through matchmaking tools and tailored communication, so they can meet the right buyers and make the most of their participation.

Initiatives like Smart Creation also play an important role, spotlighting concrete, already-available solutions in sustainability and technology.

Overall, the goal is to make each visit as useful and worthwhile as possible, even in a more challenging economic context.





Chantal Danguillaume

Event Director

Playtime New York

iloveplaytime.com

Playtime is more necessary now than ever because it provides a vital platform for brands and buyers to meet each other in a single place for a limited time.

Ultimately our event offers a faster, more efficient way for brands and buyers to do business while also providing a space to get inspired, ensuring everyone remains closely attuned to the needs and wants of their customers.

At Playtime, we strive to create unique events that are forward-thinking, impactful and expert driven. We offer the best possible selection of brands, invite vetted buyers, and host a variety of conferences and talks designed to foster collective reflection, generating solutions and ideas to help everyone build stronger, more resilient businesses. Our social-media presence is robust and influential, allowing us to highlight key actors in the sector throughout the year.

Playtime is more than just a trade show. Our efforts are focused primarily on quality. As a self-funded family business, we have limited resources to cover travel expenses or hotel accommodations, but we keep our participation fees reasonable and our shows have always been and remain free for buyers to attend. We even offer those that preregister an excellent free meal to enjoy during their visit.

Our budgets are completely dedicated to maintaining and continuously evolving our events. This is a deliberate choice on our part: to remain focused on the core of our business, because that is where our collective strength lies and is what we do best.





Natalija Dedic-Stojanovic

Co-founder

PARAISO Miami Swim Week

paraisomiamibeach.com

That’s definitely something everyone is feeling right now, so for us it’s been about making sure the value of being at PARAISO really outweighs those costs.

We’re very focused on creating a platform that delivers on multiple levels so it’s not just about showing a collection, it’s about the exposure, the content, the connections and the long-term brand impact. From media coverage and creator amplification to direct access to buyers, press and key industry players, brands are able to get a lot more out of one presence.

We also think a lot about efficiency, bringing everything into one ecosystem so people can maximize their time while they’re here. Between the shows, the hub, the activations and now PARAISO RISE there are multiple touchpoints happening in one place, which makes the experience more productive and meaningful.

At the same time, we work closely with our partners to create opportunities that support brands, whether that’s through strategic collaborations, visibility moments or integrated experiences that help them stand out without having to overextend.

At the end of the day, it’s about making sure that when people come to PARAISO, they’re not just attending an event, they’re investing in something that drives real results for their brands.





Hillary France

Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Brand Assembly

brandassembly.com

We’ve been very intentional about making Brand Assembly feel worth the trip, not just another line item.

First, we focus on efficiency without sacrificing discovery. The show is tightly curated, so buyers can quickly find brands that are right for their business rather than spending time sorting through noise. Our floor plan is designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate, which makes the entire experience more productive and ultimately more cost-effective for both exhibitors and attendees.

Second, we look for ways to offset costs and add value. We offer early payment incentives for our brands and raffles for our retailers.

We also invest heavily in the on-site experience. All food and beverage are complimentary, creating a more welcoming, comfortable environment that encourages people to stay longer, engage more deeply and ultimately do better business.

Beyond that we lean into partnerships to elevate the show and keep it feeling dynamic and editorial, without adding additional burden to exhibitors and retailers.

At the end of the day, our goal is simple: If you’re going to spend to be there, it should pay off—in orders, relationships and long-term brand momentum.





Kirsten Griffin

Visitor Promotions Director, Fashion Division

Comexposium US

comexposium.com

Interfilière LA is emerging as a timely and strategic new regional launch, designed to bring global sourcing, innovation and insights to the West Coast market.

Our show offers a compelling alternative to traveling to New York City or Paris, enabling buyers to access international suppliers specializing in intimates, activewear and bodywear. Our colocation with Texworld Los Angeles enables our attendees to enjoy a one-stop environment for discovery and sourcing across fabrics, accessories and materials.

Beyond efficiency, the value of Interfilière lies in the depth of our content and the quality of experience. A curated program of complimentary talks brings together leading voices from across the industry—from Hyosung exploring advancements in bio-based spandex to Cotton Incorporated presenting the next frontier of cotton innovation—alongside designer roundtables that offer candid perspectives on what’s shaping today’s buying decisions. Additionally, Interfilière’s Innovation Hub translates international trends into tangible directions, offering forward-looking insights and ultimately saving designers valuable time and research.

Interfilière LA positions itself not simply as a trade show but as a thoughtfully curated platform—delivering meaningful value, fostering high-impact business connections and sparking inspiration with an overall return that is immeasurable.





Purvi Kanji

Vice President, Coterie

FASHION by Informa

fashionbyinforma.com

We are committed to delivering tailored incentives and enhanced customer experiences that prioritize value and convenience for our exhibitors and attendees. Through our wide range of programs we aim to drive real buyer connections that support the success of our exhibiting brands’ businesses.

The Brand Curation and Networking Program at our events provides an exclusive, appointment-only space for emerging and/or minority-owned brands to engage directly with retailers. This initiative allows brands to showcase their offerings in a focused environment, away from the bustle of busy booths, ensuring impactful interactions that drive growth and visibility.

Additionally, our Hosted Buyer Program is designed to welcome new retailers and first-time attendees, offering them an opportunity to explore the event, connect with industry leaders and discover fresh brands. The Hosted Buyer Program also offers travel incentives for eligible buyers, including those who have never attended a FASHION by Informa event or have not participated in over three years. This program ensures accessibility and encourages participation from a diverse range of retailers.

By prioritizing curated retailer experiences, we empower exhibitors and attendees to maximize their event participation, ensuring that our platform remains a vital resource for the industry.





Sercan Daniel Kara

Managing Partner

Columba New York Corporation

columbanewyork.com

We focus on removing barriers while driving real business outcomes. As travel and sourcing costs rise, we partner with industry organizations to offer qualified buyers and sourcing professionals sponsored programs—including flights, accommodations and dedicated ground transportation. For domestic shows, we also support in-market brands and sourcing teams with transportation to the venue and valet parking, ensuring strong attendance from key decision-makers and making participation more convenient.

More importantly, our shows are built around curated, pre-matched B2B meetings that connect exhibitors with the right buyers based on specific sourcing needs, eliminating the inefficiencies of traditional trade shows. We aim to make it easy to attend, hold productive meetings and take meaningful steps toward future business opportunities. At Columba New York, this approach creates a highly targeted, cost-efficient platform that delivers measurable business outcomes.





Debby Martin

Chief Executive Officer

The Bungalow

bungalowtradeshow.com

As travel and shipping costs continue to rise, we’ve stayed focused on creating an environment where participation feels efficient, intentional and ultimately worth it. We’ve built Bungalow around a simple idea: less noise, more substance—we all want to drive business forward. Our curated, intimate format brings together premium buyers and a growing mix of brands across swim, apparel, lifestyle, men’s and kids’ categories.

For exhibitors, we prioritize quality of connection over quantity of traffic—from flexible booth options and strategic marketing before, during and after the show, we’re focused on visibility and results.

For retailers, it’s about being able to accomplish more in one place. We do feel lucky to have a coastal home. The experience naturally blends business with lifestyle. At the end of the day, Bungalow is a market home designed to help brands and retailers open books, strengthen partnerships, move forward with more clarity—and some written dollars in the books.





Matthew Mathiasen

Group Show Director

Outdoor Retailer

IGES

outdoorretailer.com

iges.us

Outdoor Retailer is making strategic investments in timing, buyer quality and expanded value to deliver measurable ROI for exhibitors and attendees.

Hosting OR in Minneapolis brings fresh energy to the show, anchored by its “City by Nature” theme. With world‑class trails, waterways and a strong business ecosystem, Minneapolis offers a dynamic setting for collaboration and growth. New urban outdoor experiences allow attendees to hike, run, birdwatch, paddle and explore minutes from downtown before show hours.

Outdoor Retailer is also reimagining the traditional trade-show model by creating a live, connected community that extends beyond the event itself. Central to this evolution is the Wild Reach Initiative, bringing 150 top‑tier content creators to engage directly with exhibitors and generate more than 10 million social impressions. The program pairs brands with creators to capture authentic, unscripted moments on the show floor, extending brand visibility.

We listened to stakeholders and moved the show to August, aligning with retailers actively seeking a national trade event to place orders and discover products. To ensure the right buyers are present, OR is covering travel for 150 targeted specialty retailers through our Outdoor Specialty Retail Scholarship Program, primarily GOA members, while our Hosted Buyer Program connects exhibitors with more than 400 additional retailers.

Discovery remains a key driver of attendance, with more than 100 new brands joining through partnerships with Garage Grown Gear and Founded Outdoors. New programming, including Retail Workshops, OR Industry Day and OR Gatherings, further reinforces Outdoor Retailer as an indispensable business platform.





Steve McCullough

Event Vice President

Functional Fabric Fair

functionalfabricfair.com

We recognize the pressure that rising travel and shipping costs place on the industry, so we are very intentional about delivering clear, tangible value for both exhibitors and attendees.

Functional Fabric Fair is North America’s leading sourcing event for performance, outdoor and athletic textiles, with a strong focus on sustainability, innovation and real-world solutions. We prioritize quality over quantity, carefully curating both exhibitors and attendees to ensure strong ratios and meaningful, productive meetings across the show floor.

One key incentive is our Day 0 Sustainability Workshop, which takes place before the exhibit hall opens at three of our events. It brings together suppliers, brands and thought leaders for in-depth discussions and has become a highly valued component of attending.

We also design our event footprint to reduce barriers to participation. By hosting shows seasonally in key regions including Portland, Ore.; Orlando, Fla.; and New York City, we align where major segments of the industry are based, making travel more efficient and relevant. Orlando is colocated with the PGA Golf Show to further expand crossover opportunities.

Across all events, we negotiate discounted hotel blocks, streamline logistics and offer free education through our Expert Talks along with curated activations that maximize time on-site and overall return on investment.





Roxane Mirtolooi

Show Manager

LA Textile

californiamarketcenter.com

Throughout the many changes in the textile industry, the LA Textile show has withstood the test of time because of our ability to adapt to industry changes and pivot to ensure we are meeting the needs of our community. Entering its 34th year, the show has solidified its spot as an invaluable resource for global fashion and textile brands.

One of the more recent changes we’ve seen is the rise of travel and shipping costs affecting both our international and local participants. To help combat against this, our show has employed a few strategies to make exhibiting more affordable. A few examples include competitive booth rates, which include all furnishings and display equipment, no union fees compared to convention-center shows, significant hotel discounts that we set up with our partner hotels in the Fashion District, $5 on-site parking, a complimentary espresso bar to be enjoyed throughout the day and discounted prices at our lunch café.

We understand that the costs associated with participation in trade shows can oftentimes be exorbitant, so we are committed to offering pricing, additional discounts and complimentary amenities that will help mitigate travel expenses. This has only helped to reinforce our personal exhibitor relationships. We work closely with every exhibitor, and they are aware our team is doing whatever is possible to make exhibiting affordable and worth their investment.





Melissa K. Montes

Vice President, AXN and WWIN

Clarion

wwinshow.com

WWIN continues to be one of the strongest value-driven events in the industry for both exhibitors and attendees. Our approach to incentives is rooted in a long-standing commitment to keeping participation cost-effective, not as a reaction to current travel or shipping-cost increases but as part of our core philosophy.

To help offset travel expenses, WWIN provides complimentary breakfast and lunch each day for both attendees and exhibitors, reducing daily out-of-pocket costs while also creating meaningful networking opportunities on-site. We provide shuttle service from our host hotels and other select markets along with negotiated ride-share codes to make travel easier and more affordable.

On the lodging side, we work directly with our hotel partners to secure the most competitive room blocks and rates available, ensuring attendees and exhibitors have access to the best possible pricing within close proximity to the show.

For exhibitors, our booth packages are fully turnkey, which is a major cost-saving advantage. We eliminate the uncertainty of additional charges by including key services upfront, meaning no surprise drayage bills, no unexpected electrical fees and no hidden operational costs after the show.

This has always been how WWIN operates. We remain focused on putting the customer first and reducing friction wherever possible so exhibitors and attendees can maximize their investment and focus on doing business on-site.





Cindy Morris

President and Chief Executive Officer

Dallas Market Center

dallasmarketcenter.com

Retailers want to save time and money when they travel to market, and that’s why one of our key strengths—efficiency—matters more than ever. It’s an incentive that continues to attract more buyers from coast-to-coast to our national marketplace.

That starts with location. The city is a quick, typically low-cost flight from either coast, making it one of the most accessible market destinations in the country. We also offer hotel blocks at reasonable rates for customers who book travel directly with us. Once inside our market, buyers can easily see an unmatched breadth of product—across categories and price points—under one roof, adding to the efficiency. Plus, our new website and mobile app make planning and navigation even easier. Buyers aren’t just attending a market; they’re maximizing every hour and every dollar of their travel investment.

Our dedicated retail-relations team serves as hands-on liaisons, welcoming new buyers, helping buyers navigate the marketplace, make meaningful connections with brands and get the most out of every visit.

For exhibitors, we offer a multistage onboarding program designed to help brands hit the ground running—from setting up their exhibit space to connecting with the right retail buyers. Exhibitors gain efficient access to a loyal, high-intent customer base they can’t reach anywhere else.

In an era when every line item is scrutinized, we deliver something rare: a single destination where retailers can discover across categories, connect with brands and conduct business efficiently coast to coast, all in one location.





Rachel Nobles

Category Manager—Swim, Resort, Accessory

Collective Shows

collectiveshows.com

Increases in travel and shipping actually give all the more reason to be at Collective Shows. It is much easier to see the retailers you work with—and discover new retailers—by coming together in one place. Collective Shows offers brands and buyers a one-stop shop in a convenient and stunning oceanfront setting. Reps having to fly and drive all over their territory to see their customers just isn’t cost-effective. We make it so easy. Booths are turnkey, F&B is complimentary, badge scanning and online directory is included, plus, we have a number of activations, including our sunset runway show, to keep everyone engaged and energized.

The caliber and quality of our buyers is undeniable. We have a national reach of buyers, from categories that include resorts/spas/golf clubs, swim specialty, gyms/studios, outdoor stores, surf shops, boutiques, online retailers, department stores, etcetera. Many of the VIP buyers are hosted on-site and/or flown in. Buyers receive white-glove treatment, resort-quality amenities, brand-sponsored gift bags and high-quality F&B. Time and time again buyers tell us we are their “favorite show” to attend. It is truly a buyer’s retreat.





Susan Power

Show Producer

The Fabric Shows

thefabricshows.com

The Fabric Shows support and promote North American suppliers and producers. Our mission is to showcase their products and services and provide a space for these businesses to meet qualified buyers. We also provide an opportunity for start-ups and emerging designers to find resources that are eager to work with them to create new products and grow their businesses.

In these uncertain times, we must make the trade-show experience worth the time and money of our busy exhibitors and buyers. It’s not about how many people you meet—it’s about meeting the right people.

Our customized exhibit spaces are functional and affordable. Exhibitors are carefully placed away from direct competitors so that buyers are comfortable exploring new resources.

While showing one’s own collection is always the best option, participating in our Resource Center is the next best. Our mission is to provide the most value to our attendees by providing more valuable resources. The Resource Center provides an opportunity for buyers to look, touch, feel more fabric and trim samples. The collections selected for this area are showcased in a gallery-like setting staffed by our knowledgeable team of industry pros.

Since 2012, buyers—from start-ups to major brands—have come to us to meet with producers/suppliers that offer low minimums and huge stock programs. In addition to the suppliers, there are always more local sewing and finishing contractors who produce small-lot custom designs.





Olivia Schott

Creative Operations Man­ager

Preface

prefaceshow.com

The past few seasons at Preface we’ve been diligent in staying flexible and open, continuously pivoting toward collaborations that feel fresh, thoughtful and relevant. Whether working with Denim Dudes and Here_After on forward-thinking programming that engages the denim community or collaborating with Re/Assembly to host a student upcycling competition at the show, these partnerships help shape a more interesting and well-rounded experience. This approach allows us to keep the event engaging for both attendees and exhibitors alike. We aim to provide not only a carefully curated venue to source but also a space to learn, exchange ideas and be inspired. It’s equally important to us that the experience feels enjoyable and energizing—a place where discovery, conversation and real connection can happen naturally.





Judy Stein

Executive Director

SwimShow

swimshow.com

As travel and shipping costs continue to rise, we’ve been very intentional about ensuring that SwimShow remains a high-value, efficient and results-driven experience for both exhibitors and attendees.

From an exhibitor standpoint, we focus on delivering strong ROI. SwimShow is a highly curated, category-specific marketplace, allowing brands to connect with serious buyers who are there with clear intent. We’ve maintained competitive booth pricing and offer flexible options to support both established brands and emerging designers. We also provide preshow and on-site marketing support to help drive visibility and traffic.

For attendees, accessibility and experience are key. Miami Beach offers a centralized, globally connected destination, and we work closely with hotel partners to secure preferred rates and streamline logistics.

Directly on the show floor, we’ve expanded our panel discussions and activations to add even more value. These sessions bring together industry leaders to discuss trends, retail strategy and market insights while on-site activations such as hair touch-ups with swim-focused hair-care brand Honeysucc’l Jo and sweet treats like gelato and matcha offerings enhance the overall attendee experience and create meaningful touchpoints throughout the show.

We’re also continuing our partnership with WGSN for the fifth installment of Swim Lab, providing emerging designers the opportunity to present their collections through the lens of a leading global trend forecaster.

Ultimately SwimShow allows participants to accomplish in a few days what would otherwise take weeks—meeting partners, discovering new brands and making informed buying decisions.





Caron Stover

Senior Vice President, Leasing—Apparel

ANDMORE/Apparel Market

ANDMORE.COM

We’re focused on making market both cost-effective and high-value for buyers and exhibitors. To offset rising travel costs, we provide Lyft codes for buyers, shuttle service for the upcoming market and convenient parking options for drive-in attendees. On-site, we offer complimentary food, beverages and product-driven amenities to enhance the experience.

We also maximize efficiency and ROI. Educational seminars, premarket appointments and extended showroom hours, including after-hours events, give attendees more opportunities to do business on their schedule.

For June we’re bringing apparel and gift together under one roof, creating a more streamlined, all-in-one sourcing experience that allows buyers to cover more ground in a single trip.

Overall, our focus is simple: reduce friction, increase value and make market an essential, productive destination.





Mary Taft

Executive Director

Fashion Market Northern California

fashionmarketnorcal.com

FMNC has always been a show that is friendly and welcoming to exhibitors and buyers. From our offer of a complimentary night’s stay to buyers who have never attended or to those who have not done so in a few years to all the complimentary surprises at our show, neither buyer nor exhibitor need incur any large fees to exhibit or attend.

We are known for our wonderful giveaway bags every other year, all our daily events treats and our fun “fashion show” event with finger food on Sunday nights. It is fun for the exhibitors to “walk the runway” and for buyers to stay and enjoy this fun event. It gives all a feeling of camaraderie in these challenging times. We strive to make all feel welcome with no stress when enjoying and shopping the show. There is also complimentary valet parking as well as yummy lunches for all.

We continue to attract wonderful brands, so there is a necessity for the buyers to attend our show. In June we will showcase over 75 brands, which is great for one of our smaller shows.





Vivian Wang

Chief Executive Officer

Kingpins Show

kingpinsshow.com

As costs rise, retailers and brands are more strategic than ever about where they invest their time. Kingpins exists to be the definitive destination for denim sourcing, and every decision we make reflects that.

Our two-day show is designed to deliver exactly what they need: the right exhibitors, the latest innovations and programming that’s genuinely worth the trip. For many attendees, the cost of coming is real. Our job is to make sure the return is greater.

That mindset shapes everything, including the details people might not expect. We feed our visitors throughout the day—coffee, lunch, snacks—not just to keep them in the building but to save them the time and cost of leaving for food. We’ve also found that some of the best conversations in this industry happen over a meal. That’s where real connection and collaboration begin.

On the exhibitor side, we’ve overhauled our application process to raise the bar even further. Kingpins is intentionally small and highly curated. Every company on our floor has made serious investments in new and sustainable technologies—and tighter requirements have allowed us to open spots to strong companies from our waiting list.

We’re equally focused on how we structure programming. Designers, retailers and brands have told us they want smarter navigation, tighter scheduling and access to information about certifications and innovations before they arrive—so they can walk in prepared and still leave room for discovery.

Our goal is to ensure everyone leaves with something worth the journey.





Responses have been edited for clarity and space.



