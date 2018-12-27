MANUFACTURING Oshen Active Debuts Line Made With Bamboo-Based Fabric

With today's launch of its "not from plastic" line, Marina Del Rey, Calif.-based Oshen Active brings more eco-friendly options to activewear.

Founded by Jeffrey Gold and Tammy Keller, Oshen Active is committed to designing high-performance, ecologically sound activewear and participating in ocean-conservation efforts. Through using a viscose fabric that is made from sustainably sourced bamboo, Oshen Active released a line of activewear that provides a more ecologically sound product than other materials used during production of this type of apparel.

"What it comes down to is the question, 'Do you want to sweat in plastic?'" Gold said in a statement. "Nearly every compression activewear line on the market is created from plastic which is not only harmful to your skin and the environment, but the chemicals used can even seep into your body."

As a sustainable resource for textile manufacturing, bamboo is a biodegradable option that also boasts other environmentally friendly characteristics. During cultivation, bamboo doesn't need the fertilizer, excessive water or pesticides required by other fibers. The bamboo fabric used by Oshen is breathable, provides high compression and regulates body temperature. Pieces from the collection can be laundered through standard machine washing and drying, but will not pill, according to the company.

"We set out on a mission to do better," Gold said. "Do better for our bodies, do better for the environment and do better for the future of apparel."

Available in men's and women's styles through Oshenactive.com, retail prices for the line range from $58 to $107. The women's collection includes long-sleeve shirts, tank tops, sport bras, bike shorts, runner's shorts, a jacket and pants in sizes XS through 1X. Designs for men include a long-sleeve hoodie, short-sleeve T-shirts, sport shorts and pants sized S through XXL. The brand also sells a shopping bag and water bottle.

In addition to creating a more sustainable model for sourcing textiles to make active apparel, Oshen is supporting the Surf Rider Foundation by donating 1.5 percent of each order to the organization.