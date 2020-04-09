MANUFACTURING Levi’s x Super Mario Launches for Spring/Summer 2020

Levi’s x Super Mario launched as a streetwear-inspired collection based on the denim brand's style and video-game hero's exciting adventures. The nearly 150-year-old San Francisco-based Levi's collaborated with the almost 35-year-old character from Nintendo's popular Japanese video-game franchise, bringing a new twist on its apparel.

In addition to the Shigeru Miyamoto-created Super Mario character, the collaboration's designs feature other recognizable faces from the video games, including Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi and Bowser. Designs include graphic-heavy and colorful shirts, hoodies, Super Mario print denim, shorts, hats, tote bags, waist bags, bandanas, billfolds and jeans.

A special 501 '93 Straight-edition jean features a custom-selvedge cuff with the phrase "Power Up," in addition to a print of Mario featured on the inside of the waistband. Additional details inspired by the Super Mario games include gold-coin graphics that seem to fall into jean pockets, vintage video game-inspired Levi's tabs, colorful shank buttons, and mushrooms and stars featured on back patches.

Available on the Levi's site, the collection sells for $19.50-$168.00 retail in styles designed for men, women, and kids.