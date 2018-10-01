A look from Shades of Black LA. Image courtesy of Shades of Black LA

A look from Shades of Black LA. Image courtesy of Shades of Black LA

This SOB Wants To Make Wardrobes Easy

By Andrew Asch | Monday, October 1, 2018

Life is a complex matter. Trey Alligood hopes to make it just a little more simple. “Everyone is wearing black. I wanted to make it easy for people to get dressed,” he said.

A party for the debut of a Shades of Black LA pop-up shop at Sene boutique on Los Angeles’ La Brea Avenue went off on Sept. 27.

photo

Trey Alligood and Joey Adler of Department of Good. Department of Good is a partner in the SOB label. Photo by Andrew Asch

But was Trey telling the whole story? One of the line’s pieces was made with lava fabric; a silver, metallic top with fissures in the cloth. Another piece is a sleeveless hoodie made with a white fleece. And yes, many of the line’s looks are based with a foundation of distressed black fabric. The line’s pieces are unisex, the colors are basically monochromatic. A guiding idea is that one can layer the line’s different pieces into multiple looks – and share the clothes with a partner.

About 10 percent of the proceeds from sales at the party – as well as sales for the run the SOB pop-up at Sene will go to OutRight Action International, a global organization advocating for LGBTIQ issues. The pop-up will run until Oct. 15.

photo

Courtesy of Shades of Black LA

photo

SOB's lava fabric. Image courtesy of Shades of Black LA

photo

John Heilman at the debut of SOB label. Heilman serves on the city council for city of West Hollywood. He also serves on the board of OutRight Action International. Photo by Andrew Asch

photo

DJ Derek Monteiro, right, Picture by Andrew Asch

photo

Rack of SOB looks at Sene. Photo by Andrew Asch

VIDEOS

Directives West Fall Trends

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • Apparel Insiders
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter