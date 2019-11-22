Carhartt, Golden Age to Los Angeles’ La Brea Ave.

Los Angeles’ La Brea Avenue has long been a fashion hub, most recently with shops offering high-end streetwear styles.

The street is welcoming two more additions. Carhartt, a workwear brand popular with the streetwear set, posted a billboard saying that it will open a shop on 136 S. La Brea Ave., near the pioneering specialty retailer American Rag. An email to Carhartt requesting a confirmation when the store will open was not returned by presstime.

Golden Age, a purveyor of high-end vintage, also opened a shop at 120 S. La Brea earlier this month. The brand also sells a self-named line of tees, sweatshirts and jeans which celebrate the golden era of Hollywood, which ran from the 1930s to 1950s.