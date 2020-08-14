Photo: Nima Benati

Photo: Nima Benati

FASHION

With Fall/Winter 2020 Campaign, Michele Morrone Named the Face of Guess Men's

By Dorothy Crouch | Friday, August 14, 2020

With the launch of its Fall/Winter 2020 campaign, Guess? announced actor and singer Michele Morrone as the face of Guess Men's. The star of Netflix's "365 Days," Morrone also contributed to the film's soundtrack.

Shot by photographer Nima Benati, the setting for the campaign was Villa Erba in Lake Como, Italy, which was once home to film director Luchino Visconti.

"It’s an incredible feeling being able to have fun on set doing what I love, while having a sense of comfort that I’m now part of such an amazing family," Morrone said. "Family and loyalty are important to me, and I want to take this brand and treat it as my own."

The collection takes a fresh approach to classic garments relying on a more-tailored appearance, such as crisp button-down shirts, a trench coat and new takes on suiting.

photo

Photo: Nima Benati

photo

Photo: Nima Benati

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Thermore

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter