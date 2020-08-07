FASHION Guess Originals Fall 2020 Relies on Retro '90s Inspiration

Retro elements from Guess? reappear in the Fall 2020 Guess Originals capsule collection that is inspired by the brand's 1990s style. With art direction by Nicolai Marciano, director of brand partnerships, the campaign was shot by Sam Dameshek using film and Polaroid cameras for a vintage feel reflective of the decade. The setting for the shoot was a Palm Springs-inspired bungalow

Based on vintage Guess elements, the women's 10-piece collection offers soft colors and neutrals in its cropped T-shirts, tank tops, polos, bodysuits and a tracksuit available in mint and rose. The 24 pieces in the men's collection include striped T-shirts in vertical and horizontal positioning, logo tees, hoodies, a coaches' jacket with complementary nylon shorts, track jackets, a drawcord-cuff closure denim cargo pant and black-denim jacket.

Available online beginning Aug. 11, the collection ranges in price from $39-$128.