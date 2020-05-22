RETAIL Rodeo Drive Podcast Will Spotlight Glam Past and What is Next for Luxe District

In early May, Rodeo Drive Recommends, a web page celebrating the history of the luxe Beverly Hills shopping district was unveiled on website rodeodrive-bh.com.

Rodeo Drive Recommends has shared text and images of the street, such as "Rodeo Drive 1984," a gallery of street photography taken on Rodeo during the Reagan era.

On May 29, the site is scheduled to introduce audio with the launch of its "Welcome to Rodeo Drive" podcast.

Hosted by fashion journalist Bronwyn Cosgrove, the podcast will feature interviews about the past and what is next for the luxe shopping district. Scheduled to be interviewed on "Welcome to Rodeo Drive" is Rose Apodaca, fashion journalist and author of a coffee-table book on Fred Hayman, titled "The Extraordinary Difference," which details the history of one of the founding fathers of Rodeo Drive. Also scheduled to be interviewed, Los Angeles fashion star Cameron Silver, who is founder of high-end vintage boutique Decades and fashion director of H by Halston.

Others guests will include Rodeo denizens and fashion celebrities such as Nicolas Bijan, Michael Chow, Robert Hayman, Stephen Jones OBE and Dame Zandra Rhodes. Here’s a link to a trailer for the podcast.