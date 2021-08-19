RETURN TO LAS VEGAS Optimism and Gratitude Throughout August Las Vegas Shows

It was a successful return to Las Vegas as established apparel-industry trade-show brands and new events attracted buyers and exhibitors 18 months after they last saw one another during the exhibitions in February 2020 ahead of the COVID-19 lockdowns. While many shows still incorporated virtual and online components, event organizers welcomed fashion-industry professionals back to their large-scale, on-site productions.

During Agenda, IFJAG, MAGIC, Offprice, Project, Sourcing at MAGIC, Womenswear In Nevada and the premiere of International Market Center’s Las Vegas Apparel, buyers were grateful for the opportunity to engage with brands and catch up with their associates.

As many enjoyed the social aspects of a return to on-site shows, exhibitors fielded orders from buyers who wanted to stock new product to freshen up their inventory. Running Aug. 8–12, the Las Vegas shows gave new opportunities to the fashion industry as businesses continue to recover from the challenges experienced during the pandemic. With fresh optimism and gratitude toward trade-show organizers, buyers and brands worked together to build on the momentum that the fashion industry has been experiencing.

