MISA Los Angeles Opens Its First-Ever Retail Store

Contemporary women’s fashion brand MISA Los Angeles has announced the opening of its first-ever bricks-and-mortar store at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The store features a beach-inspired theme that acts as a nod to the brand’s California roots. MISA blends “bohemian wanderlust with modern romanticism” and is founded on empowering femininity. Each new collection features feminine silhouettes with unique prints and intricate details.

The brand was launched in 2016 by late founder Shadi Askari-Farhat and is handcrafted in Los Angeles by a team of local designers, patternmakers and sewers. The brand has developed a dedicated following through is retail partners and its online shop. The brand is carried in over 300 stores globally in 35 countries including Nordstrom, Revolve and Saks Fifth Avenue.

"As an L.A.-made brand that's deeply inspired by the Southern California lifestyle, it only seemed fitting to bring MISA's first store to life at the Palisades Village,” said MISA’s CEO Michael Farhat. “Our family has grown up in this amazing community and we couldn't imagine any other place to launch our retail experience."