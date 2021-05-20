TRADE EVENTS Coterie Plans New York Return for September

Women’s apparel, footwear and accessories event Coterie announced that it would return to New York as Informa Markets Fashion’s flagship show in the City That Never Sleeps. Coterie New York will be hosted Sept. 19–21 at the Javits Center. Designed to allow attendees access to complete looks, the show will present different product categories together, mixing apparel with footwear and accessories through an approach to showcase cohesiveness among products.

“With this season’s exciting return of one of the most major events of the year for the elevated and advanced contemporary women’s market, our brands and retailers can expect a strengthened, product-forward shopping experience designed to increase discovery and connection,” said Courtney Bradarich, vice president of contemporary women’s events at Coterie. “We’re reviving and enhancing all the fundamental elements that are core to Coterie’s 30-year legacy while also investing in more-consultative, high-touch services, advanced original content and upscale experiences to become an invaluable tool and resource that serves the industry in much larger ways than ever before.”

During the event, attendees will find products such as elevated contemporary, vintage, footwear, accessories and beauty. Within Coterie’s Destination area, swimwear and Resort will be featured, while the Edit area will showcase elevated international collections. This edition of Coterie will also feature carefully composed collections including those from underrepresented groups and sustainable brands.

“Over the last year, we’ve invested heavily in developing, optimizing and enhancing our B2B solutions for our customers,” said Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion. “With the return of our live events, we are taking the next steps in what we believe is the true future of wholesale—a hybrid approach.”

During Coterie New York, guests will also have opportunities to take in educational programming led by industry professionals and emerging leaders. Additional services will include a retail concierge, exclusive activations, networking events and the show’s digital-showroom platform, which will be available before, during and after Coterie New York.