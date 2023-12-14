YEAR END REVIEW

Top Stories of 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023

From technology to trade shows, finance to fashion, the top stories of 2023 included the industry experts and innovations paving the way into 2024.

Industry Focus: Denim—The Style, Manufacturing Trends That Will Become Classic Denim Staples

ASU-FIDM Integration Blends Innovation With Deep Fashion Roots

Getting a Handle on the ‘Smash and Grab’ Epidemic

Los Angeles Swim Week Energizes Market With Runway Shows

Epson’s New HQ Heralds the Changes in the Way We Work

Fiber, Yarn and Fabric: Identifying Underrated Textile Resources

The Other Side of Apparel Sustainability—Ethics in Worker Treatment

It’s Not Easy Being Green: Transparency Within the Textile, Apparel Industry

UCLA’s Anderson Forecast Delivers Good News

Fiber & Yarn: What Will the Future Fashions Be?

LA Textile FW24/25 Inspires Innovation, Eco Responsibility, Collaboration

U.N. Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting Addresses Industry’s Challenges

