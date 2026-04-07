NEWS
Inside the Industry
Texbase Announces the Release of Solution for CPSC eFiling
Fast Simon Instantly Tells Merchandisers What Products Are Successful, Overexposed—or Hidden Gems
Hardis Supply Chain and Pandora Partner on Global WMS Transformation
JOOR Integrates Proprietary AI Tool Into Shoppable Fall ’26 Women’s Trend Report
Everlane’s New Collection Reinforces Its Longstanding Commitment to Sustainable Style
DeSL Enters Agreement With TSG to Strengthen Digital Textile Ecosystem
ORTA and Archroma Launch Denim Collection Dyed With Wool Waste