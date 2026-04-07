NEWS

Inside the Industry

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Texbase Announces the Release of Solution for CPSC eFiling


Fast Simon Instantly Tells Merchandisers What Products Are Successful, Overexposed—or Hidden Gems


Hardis Supply Chain and Pandora Partner on Global WMS Transformation


JOOR Integrates Proprietary AI Tool Into Shoppable Fall ’26 Women’s Trend Report


Everlane’s New Collection Reinforces Its Longstanding Commitment to Sustainable Style


DeSL Enters Agreement With TSG to Strengthen Digital Textile Ecosystem


ORTA and Archroma Launch Denim Collection Dyed With Wool Waste


WGSN and Coloro Announce the Color of the Year for 2028

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