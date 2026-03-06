LAS VEGAS WRAP Venue Changes and Growth at Las Vegas Fashion Week

Las Vegas Fashion Week provided attendees with at-once specials, Summer buys, trends for the year and glimpses into 2027 that included fun ruffles, lace, cottons, warm and cozy knits, Americana, and denim in a variety of fun styles from basics and barrel and prints and bedazzled to the comeback of skinny jeans.

The North, Central and South halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center were taken over by Informa’s MAGIC, Project, Sourcing and the newly located OffPrice Feb. 17–19.

Las Vegas Apparel and Womenswear In Nevada returned to The Expo at World Market Center along with The Men’s Edit Feb. 16–19.

IFJAG, The International Fashion Jewelry & Accessory Group, settled into its new home at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center Las Vegas Feb. 15–18.





MAGIC Rocks Denim

Project Where Denim Was King

Sourcing Builds on Global Strength and Technology

OffPrice Moves to Las Vegas Convention Center

Growth at ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel

Win-Win for WWIN

The Men’s Edit Celebrates Growth

IFJAG Sees Growth at New Location