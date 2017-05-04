TECHNOLOGY Simparel Acquires Shopfloor Support LLC

New York–based Simparel Inc. has acquired Shopfloor Support LLC, an Alpharetta, Ga.–based solution that collects production data and provides real-time visibility on the factory floor.

The two companies have been working together for the last two years as Simparel developed the Simparel SFC real-time production management solution around core technologies provided by Shopfloor Support. With the acquisition, Simparel will be able to add Shopfoor Support’s Android-based productivity app and cloud-based management dashboard and analytics solution to its existing portfolio of end-to-end business solutions.

“Since we first saw the fresh thinking that Shopfloor Support was bringing to manufacturing, we knew that we had to be a part of taking this exciting technology to the fashion market,” explained Simparel President and Chief Executive Officer Roberto Mangual in a company statement. “After partnering and sharing tremendous success over the past couple of years, we found not only a great fit with our other products but with our people and cultures. We all feel even stronger now about the absolute value and proven return on investment that we are bringing to the industry through both standalone SFC deployments and as an integrated component part of our Simparel Enterprise suite. With the full global resources of Simparel now behind the product, we look forward to accelerating the success of Simparel SFC.”

Shopfloor Support partners and developers will move to a new Simparel office in the Atlanta area, where they will continue to provide product development, customer support and sales for Simparel SFC.

“After working closely and so successfully with Simparel, we realized that the best option for taking the product to the next level was through their strong organization and market reach,” added Shopfloor Support Partner Justin Hershoran. “We are pleased to have the significant resources of Simparel behind the product and look forward to accelerating the development and sales of Simparel SFC.”

Simparel provides solutions for brands, manufacturers and retailers in the apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and other soft-goods industries. The Simparel Enterprise Solution combines enterprise resource planning (ERP), product lifecycle management (PLM), sourcing and supply-chain management (SCM), materials requirements planning (MRP), shop floor control (SFC), electronic data interchange (EDI), warehouse management (WMS), financial management (FMS) and other tools in a central business system.