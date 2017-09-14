Techday at The Reef

The third annual Techday LA ran on Sept. 14 at The Reef showroom and exhibition building near downtown Los Angeles.

Start-up fashion-tech companies such as Avattire Inc., headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., gave Techday attendees demonstrations of what made their company’s exciting. (Avattire makes an app that allows people to make outfits online and also design their own outfits, leggings and printed T-shirts. Avattire also gives its shoppers the ability to purchase from retailers.)

On the trade show floor, attendees could find a smorgasbord of online ventures. Memoria Sky, a San Francisco Bay start-up, builds an online marketplace for people looking for funeral services such as caskets and florists. Slemma, headquartered in Sherman Oaks, Calif., offers analytics and dashboard software. Overheard were a lot of people using the words “amazing” and “awesome.” We did not hear much of the word “disrupt.” But we did see Fake Austin Powers, aka Richard Halpern, making the rounds on the trade show floor.