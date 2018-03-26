Clothes by Anwar Carrots…and LA Men’s Market

Brands making cool clothes for staff at trade shows. Seen it. Trade shows selling the cool clothes to the public. That’s unique, and that’s the way LA Men’s Market will start its run on March 27-28 at the California Market Center.

Popular streetwear brand Carrots by Anwar Carrots designed sweatshirts and sweat pants for the staff at upcoming LA Men’s Market. The staff clothes feature the logos of Carrots and LA Men’s Market. Sweatpants will retail for $88. Crewneck sweatshirts will retail for $98. The staff look will be sold at the show to LAMM attendees and vendors, and to the public only on the show’s website Lamensmarket.com while supplies last.