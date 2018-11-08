Jungmaven: Hemp and Vodka Art District Party

Fashion in downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District does not always mean a new store.

Last week, Made in USA hemp fashion brand Jungmaven produced a tie dye party at the tasting room for Our/Los Angeles vodka distillery, which is located in downtown's Arts District. Party goers took Jungmaven blanks and dyed them in new colors while sipping Our/Los Angeles vodka drinks. Skol! as they say when they toast vodka in Scandinavian countries.

Los Angeles-headquartered Jungmaven distinguished itself for making T-shirts out of hemp and organic cotton fabric. Currently, the label is expanding its offerings to include more wovens. Check out the looks of some Jungmaven’s wovens.