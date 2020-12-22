Exterior of The Grove's Canada Goose pop-up. Photo: Canada

Exterior of The Grove's Canada Goose pop-up. Photo: Canada

RETAIL

Canada Goose Pops Up at The Grove

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The Canada Goose brand cultivated a reputation for making outerwear to take on harsh Canadian winters. But it is showing outerwear and goods made for Los Angeles weather at its first West Coast pop-up, which opened earlier this month at The Grove retail center in Los Angeles. The pop-up will run until Jan. 31.

photo

Canada Goose pop-up interior. Photo: Canada Goose

While being Los Angeles-friendly, the lighter outerwear still features the distinctive brand patch of the Canada Goose Arctic Program that graces its winter parkas that are made for extreme weather.

RELATED STORIES

VIDEOS

Video Brought To You By Tukatech

SPECIAL SECTIONS

    • WaterWearBook
    • Fiber & Fabric
    • Textile Preview
    • NY Textile Preview
    • Sourcing and Fabric
    • Supply Chain
    • Made in America
    • Trade Shows
    • Waterwear

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter