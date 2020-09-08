FASHION Chinatown Market Goes for Lacoste Redux

Los Angeles’ Chinatown Market streetwear brand recently announced its second collaboration with Lacoste, which has been considered, rightly or wrongly, as one of the most preppie brands in fashion. The first collaboration dropped in 2018.

For the 2020 Lacoste x Chinatown Market collection, Chinatown Market again planned to put its own mark on Lacoste style. Think a dramatically oversized Lacoste crocodile on T-shirts, sweatshirts and caps. Also in play, some workwear silhouettes, always popular with the streetwear set, and some electric colorways.

The collection made a debut Sept. 8 at chinatownmarket.com. On Sept.9, the collection was scheduled to take a bow on lacoste.com and at select boutique retailers such as Trendygolf USA.