E-COMMERCE Brikl Closes New Funding Round Aimed at Hypergrowth

E-commerce software platform Brikl announced it has secured additional funding from Saffelberg Investments. The funding will be used to add head count to its internal sales and marketing teams, in addition to expanding its presence in the United States.

Brikl was founded in Belgium in 2016 and is a platform that combines design software, on-demand production and e-commerce. Its powerful MicroStores platform hosts e-commerce features that help custom and promotional businesses grow and future-proof by using point-and-click, drag-and-drop interfaces to help shorten design processes and save thousands of dollars.

“We have been preparing and building our foundation for hypergrowth for a while,” said Maarten Boone, CEO and co-founder of Brikl. “We continue to build strategic alliances that position both us and our clients to capture a substantial amount of market share quickly. We couldn't be more excited about what's to come.”

The company previously secured $2.4 million in growth funding from Saffelberg in November 2020. Saffelberg Investments is also based in Belgium and is an early-stage venture-capital and later-stage private-equity firm that focuses on solutions-as-a-service, artificial intelligence, the internet-of-things and life sciences. The company currently has offices in Europe, the U.S. and Thailand. Innovation will continue across the platform and support Brikl’s focus on custom wear and sportswear, promotional and workwear, and supplier markets.