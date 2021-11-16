TECHNOLOGY VNTANA Announces Latest Funding Round, Expansion in 3D and AR E-commerce

VNTANA, which provides 3D content-management software, has announced its latest round of funding, which will be used to scale and continue recruitment of talent across the organization.

VNTANA eases 3D e-commerce at scale, which has proven to double conversion rates and increase cart size. The company makes it easy for brands across a number of industries to share and embed 3D and augmented reality for sales and marketing and allows users to see items and try them on virtually. The company’s algorithms allow brands such as Deckers, Staud and Diesel to use their existing 3D designs to create 3D assets that can be used across the web and metaverse.

VNTANA was founded in 2012, and has focused on 3D content since. After starting with holograms for live events pre-pandemic, the company has shifted to bringing 3D content to storefronts across the web. Retailers are seeing the benefits of offering 3D and AR e-commerce as it has proven to increase sales.

Backers in the latest funding round included Mark Cuban, Tom Dolan and Brendan Iribe, co-founders of Oculus, Anorak Ventures, Flexport, Chloe Capital and Mana Ventures. The company has now raised $12.5 million in funding.

VNTANA recently signed strategic partnerships with PTC and Joor to offer its products to a variety of retailers within their existing software tools to help expand their reach.