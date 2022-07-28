MIAMI SWIM WEEK Hot and Haute: Fashion Temperatures Soar at Miami Swim Week

The Miami heat rose to 100 as the hottest influencers, global retailers and brands gathered in South Beach at the chicest venues beginning with Catwalks & Cocktails on July 13 and running through July 21.

Trade events SwimShow and Cabana were held at the Miami Beach Convention Center while Hammock showed at the New World Center. Destination:Miami by Coterie returned to the luxurious Eden Roc while La Plage Miami chose the intimate Boulan South Beach.

Inspired by the throwback/comeback of the ’60s and ’70s, the teeny-weeny bikini reappeared as the sexy suit of the season with retro fabrics such as velour, metallics and crochet in colors from natural to neon as swim proves it can go effortlessly from beach to street.

SwimShow Celebrates 40th Year in Miami

Coterie Brings Glamour Back to the Eden Roc

Scene and Be Seen at Miami Swim Week

Cabana Opens a Portal Into the New World of Swim

Hammock Returns to Miami in New Venue

La Plage Miami Brings French Fashion to Its Boutique-Style Show