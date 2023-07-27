New Showrooms and Lines
California Market Center
110 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
MILIO MILANO
Suite C219
Milio Milano
Classic contemporary
JOISSY
Suite C546
Joissy
Women’s leather maternity bags, handbags and accessories
RYLEE + CRU COLLECTIVE
Suite C591
Noralee
Vintage pieces
Quincy Mae
Easy-to-wear silhouettes and everyday basics
Rylee + Cru
Unique and artistic clothing for baby, child and mother
THE FIRST DATE
Suite C845
The First Date
Women’s young contemporary
NEW BRANDS
SHARON KOSHET SALES
Suite C401
Ellie Makir
Contemporary women’s apparel
Sea & Grass
Ethically made bags
Trio New York
Women’s dresses and apparel
FERN LIBERSON & CO
Suite C410
Blue Star
Women’s clothing
SHEILA LOTT SALES
Suite C437
Avvolto
Italian-made scarves and wraps
Dani Marie
Ethically made plus-size clothing
Me & Gee
Italian-made, Boho-inspired linen clothing
Stitch Drop
Women’s sweaters, dresses and tops
THE STYLE ROOM LA BY SANDRA LOULAKIS
Suite C476
Be Boho
Women’s Bohemian-inspired clothing and resortwear
Jibb.Co
Women’s clothing
Sandy Lou
Women’s clothing
VOSHAPE
Women’s swimwear and bodysuits
SMALLSHOP SHOWROOM
Suite C500
Childrenchic Shoes
Children’s shoes handcrafted in Spain
Kimey Shoes
Children’s shoes handcrafted in Brazil
Little Stocking Co
Children’s hosiery
REBECCA EBERSHOFF SHOWROOM
Suite C502
B.Nosy
Dutch fashion collection for boys and girls
Bamboo Little
Clothing, blankets and accessories for babies and toddlers
ELOISA & MIA SHOWROOM
Suite C508
Confetti Blue
Australian perfume kits
Dear Georgie
Casual look of the coastal lifestyle of South Carolina’s low country
Early Sunday
Made in India
Riffle Amsterdam
GOTS-certified baby fashion
AB SPOON SHOWROOM
Suite C534
Bonmot
Organic kidswear
UAUA Collections
Soft elegance for little ones
SHAYNA MASINO SALES
Suite C540
Tartine et Chocolat
Elegant fabrics in classic French design
Zadig & Voltaire
Kidswear with a touch of rock ’n’ roll
LOLA JO SALES GROUP
Suite C570
Kalecom
Feeding accessories and playful interactive toys
Limeapple
Swimsuits for girls in sizes 4–16
Rachel Riley
Traditional modern styles made from 100 percent cotton
Zubels
Woven and plush toys
WENDY’S CLOSET SHOWROOM
Suite C572
Like FLO
Dutch kids’ fashion brand
The New Chapter
Dutch sustainable children’s apparel
RANDEE’S SHOWROOM
Suite C579
Coco Moon
Hawaiian modern childrenswear
Sol Baby
BOW & ARROW SHOWROOM
Suite C580
The Campamento
European, GOTS-certified kidswear
The New Mart
127 E. Ninth St.
NEW TENANTS
Jasmine Elaine
Suite 907
NEW LOCATION
Velvet Heart
Suite 600
(formerly in 403)
Chantal Accessories
Suite 904
(formerly in 509)
Engel’s Showroom
Suite 904
(formerly in 509)
EXCLUSIVE MARKET-ONLY
JP Represents
Suite 407
Alessio Bardelle
Ritesh Kumar
Trina Kryger Simonsen
Yaccomaricard
Crayola Sisters
Suite 605
Paisly & Pomegranate
Paper Lace
Tara Gasparian
Upcycled
Loretta Kendrick
Suite 611
eyebobs
Caite
Esqualo
Gretty Zuger/Zenara
Kyla Seo
Lake & Harriet by eyebobs
Love Kyla
David Galan Leather
Suite 715
Miriana Ojeda
Suite 715
Alquema
SC Apparel Group
Suite 1003
NEW LINES
Betty Bottom Showroom
Suite 603
Adverb
Showroom Five21
Suite 605
Wild Pony
Hasson Costa
Suite 700
Du Paradis
Exquise
JJ Winks
Karen Kearns Sales
Suite 707
Kedem Sasson
Lotus Eaters
Testimony
Engel’s Showroom
Suite 904
Anuschka
Betsey Johnson
Dolce Vita
Mary Frances
Steve Madden Handbags
The Landa Showroom
Suite 1001
Aether
Impulse Moda
Suite 1002
Shan
WBC Showroom
Suite 1101
Coconinno
Eva Franco
See U Soon
The Korner
Lynn Girard Showroom
Suite 1203
Second Skin by RD Style
LK Showroom
Suite 1207
Charlie Jane
Foil
Prenelove