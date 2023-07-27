New Showrooms and Lines

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

cmcdtla.com

NEW SHOWROOMS

MILIO MILANO

Suite C219

Milio Milano

Classic contemporary

JOISSY

Suite C546

Joissy

Women’s leather maternity bags, handbags and accessories

RYLEE + CRU COLLECTIVE

Suite C591

Noralee

Vintage pieces

Quincy Mae

Easy-to-wear silhouettes and everyday basics

Rylee + Cru

Unique and artistic clothing for baby, child and mother

THE FIRST DATE

Suite C845

The First Date

Women’s young contemporary

NEW BRANDS

SHARON KOSHET SALES

Suite C401

Ellie Makir

Contemporary women’s apparel

Sea & Grass

Ethically made bags

Trio New York

Women’s dresses and apparel

FERN LIBERSON & CO

Suite C410

Blue Star

Women’s clothing

SHEILA LOTT SALES

Suite C437

Avvolto

Italian-made scarves and wraps

Dani Marie

Ethically made plus-size clothing

Me & Gee

Italian-made, Boho-inspired linen clothing

Stitch Drop

Women’s sweaters, dresses and tops

THE STYLE ROOM LA BY SANDRA LOULAKIS

Suite C476

Be Boho

Women’s Bohemian-inspired clothing and resortwear

Jibb.Co

Women’s clothing

Sandy Lou

Women’s clothing

VOSHAPE

Women’s swimwear and bodysuits

SMALLSHOP SHOWROOM

Suite C500

Childrenchic Shoes

Children’s shoes handcrafted in Spain

Kimey Shoes

Children’s shoes handcrafted in Brazil

Little Stocking Co

Children’s hosiery

REBECCA EBERSHOFF SHOWROOM

Suite C502

B.Nosy

Dutch fashion collection for boys and girls

Bamboo Little

Clothing, blankets and accessories for babies and toddlers

ELOISA & MIA SHOWROOM

Suite C508

Confetti Blue

Australian perfume kits

Dear Georgie

Casual look of the coastal lifestyle of South Carolina’s low country

Early Sunday

Made in India

Riffle Amsterdam

GOTS-certified baby fashion

AB SPOON SHOWROOM

Suite C534

Bonmot

Organic kidswear

UAUA Collections

Soft elegance for little ones

SHAYNA MASINO SALES

Suite C540

Tartine et Chocolat

Elegant fabrics in classic French design

Zadig & Voltaire

Kidswear with a touch of rock ’n’ roll

LOLA JO SALES GROUP

Suite C570

Kalecom

Feeding accessories and playful interactive toys

Limeapple

Swimsuits for girls in sizes 4–16

Rachel Riley

Traditional modern styles made from 100 percent cotton

Zubels

Woven and plush toys

WENDY’S CLOSET SHOWROOM

Suite C572

Like FLO

Dutch kids’ fashion brand

The New Chapter

Dutch sustainable children’s apparel

RANDEE’S SHOWROOM

Suite C579

Coco Moon

Hawaiian modern childrenswear

Sol Baby

BOW & ARROW SHOWROOM

Suite C580

The Campamento

European, GOTS-certified kidswear





The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

newmart.net

NEW TENANTS

Jasmine Elaine

Suite 907

NEW LOCATION

Velvet Heart

Suite 600

(formerly in 403)

Chantal Accessories

Suite 904

(formerly in 509)

Engel’s Showroom

Suite 904

(formerly in 509)

EXCLUSIVE MARKET-ONLY

JP Represents

Suite 407

Alessio Bardelle

Ritesh Kumar

Trina Kryger Simonsen

Yaccomaricard

Crayola Sisters

Suite 605

Paisly & Pomegranate

Paper Lace

Tara Gasparian

Upcycled

Loretta Kendrick

Suite 611

eyebobs

Caite

Esqualo

Gretty Zuger/Zenara

Kyla Seo

Lake & Harriet by eyebobs

Love Kyla

David Galan Leather

Suite 715

Miriana Ojeda

Suite 715

Alquema

SC Apparel Group

Suite 1003

NEW LINES

Betty Bottom Showroom

Suite 603

Adverb

Showroom Five21

Suite 605

Wild Pony

Hasson Costa

Suite 700

Du Paradis

Exquise

JJ Winks

Karen Kearns Sales

Suite 707

Kedem Sasson

Lotus Eaters

Testimony

Engel’s Showroom

Suite 904

Anuschka

Betsey Johnson

Dolce Vita

Mary Frances

Steve Madden Handbags

The Landa Showroom

Suite 1001

Aether

Impulse Moda

Suite 1002

Shan

WBC Showroom

Suite 1101

Coconinno

Eva Franco

See U Soon

The Korner

Lynn Girard Showroom

Suite 1203

Second Skin by RD Style

LK Showroom

Suite 1207

Charlie Jane

Foil

Prenelove