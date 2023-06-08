NEW LINES New Showrooms and Lines

California Market Center 110 E. Ninth St. cmcdtla.com NEW SHOWROOMS MILIO MILANO SUITE C219 Milio Milano Women’s BESTSELLER / VERO MODA SUITE C221 Vero Moda Contemporary women’s NIGHTDAY BY ZHU SUITE C250 Nightday by Zhu Designer men’s and women’s MODERN THREAD SUITE C449 Modern Thread Contemporary knitwear ELISA JOHNSON SUITE C480 Elisa Johnson Contemporary eyewear RYLEE + CRU COLLECTIVE SUITE C591 Noralee Vintage-inspired childrenswear Quincy Mae Easy-to-wear infantwear Rylee + Cru Unique and artistic infantwear, childdrenswear, women’s ZUTTER SUITE C625/627 Zutter Graphic tees NEW BRANDS FERN LIBERSON & CO SUITE 410 Storm LA THE STYLE ROOM BY SANDRA LOULAKIS SUITE C476 Allyrose Designs By Vinnik Inclusive luxury lifestyle brand Free 2 Be Furious Fur Ethical, vegan, luxe faux fur Timmy Woods Designer handbags SYLVIA GILL CHILDRENSWEAR SUITE C501 Paper Flowers / Sweet Soul Tween novelty tops ELOISA & MIA SHOWROOM SUITE C508 The Table Tyke Place mats for little ones IN PLAY SHOWROOM SUITE C537 Miki Miette Infantwear, childrenswear and accessories SHAYNA MASINO SALES SUITE C540 Maniere Infantwear, childrenswear KEIKI SHOWROOM SUITE C544 Bella & Lace Ethically made girls’ fashion from Australia Bellabubear Loungewear and pajamas for babies, kids and adults THE GLITTER BOX SHOWROOM SUITE C568 Ce Ce Co Childrenswear and accessories RANDEE’S SHOWROOM SUITE C579 Roshambo Eyewear NICKY ROSE KIDS SUITE C580 Little Olin Girls’ Mini Molly Bracken Girls’ Prince Peter Girls’ tee line Rockets of Awesome Boys’ and girls’ JULIE SMITH KIDS SUITE C590 Mayoral Shoes European-made shoes infant to teen

The New Mart 127 E. Ninth St. newmart.net NEW showrooms Ashley Michaelsen Inc–AMPR Creatives Suite 203 TELL THE TRUTH Suite 212 Luxury fashion apparel NEW TEMPorary LOCATION Chantal Accessories Suite 1006 (formerly Suite 509) Engel’s Showroom Suite 1006 (formerly Suite 509) EXCLUSIVE-MARKET ONLY 10eleven Suite 135 Simkhai Charlie Gorrilla Showroom Suite 503 Blue Revival Maude Vivante Susana Monaco Tina Kahn Accessories Suite 605 Escape From Paris Justin Gregory NYC Paper Lace Tara Gasparian Arddun Agency Suite 608 Alemais ByTimo CLEA Faithful Kitri The Brand Juicy Couture Suite 611 525 Sweaters Co-op Suite 706 David Galan Leather Suite 715 Miriana Ojeda Suite 715 Alquema Bea Gorman Sales Suite 1003 Eleven Stitch Gerties North Star Base Zsiska Jewelry JV & Associates Suite 1003 Cut Loose Kleen Multiples Shana Slim-Sation Vine Street XCVI Suite 1003 Twigs Jewels Wearables NEW LINES 10Eleven Suite 135 Leset Steve Levinson Suite 706 Necessities Sue Goodman Showroom Suite 909 AMJ Oliver Logan Chantal Accessories Suite 1006 Harper James Robert Aruj Showroom Suite 1101 Jewel by Badgley Mishka Ricki Dessigns USA VEEV Visona Italy Valerie Hambas Suite 1108 Modzori Shoes Lynn Girard Showroom Suite 1203 Alpine Cashmere