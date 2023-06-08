NEW LINES
New Showrooms and Lines
California Market Center
110 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
MILIO MILANO
SUITE C219
Milio Milano
Women’s
BESTSELLER / VERO MODA
SUITE C221
Vero Moda
Contemporary women’s
NIGHTDAY BY ZHU
SUITE C250
Nightday by Zhu
Designer men’s and women’s
MODERN THREAD
SUITE C449
Modern Thread
Contemporary knitwear
ELISA JOHNSON
SUITE C480
Elisa Johnson
Contemporary eyewear
RYLEE + CRU COLLECTIVE
SUITE C591
Noralee
Vintage-inspired childrenswear
Quincy Mae
Easy-to-wear infantwear
Rylee + Cru
Unique and artistic infantwear, childdrenswear, women’s
ZUTTER
SUITE C625/627
Zutter
Graphic tees
NEW BRANDS
FERN LIBERSON & CO
SUITE 410
Storm LA
THE STYLE ROOM BY SANDRA LOULAKIS
SUITE C476
Allyrose Designs
By Vinnik
Inclusive luxury lifestyle brand
Free 2 Be
Furious Fur
Ethical, vegan, luxe faux fur
Timmy Woods
Designer handbags
SYLVIA GILL CHILDRENSWEAR
SUITE C501
Paper Flowers / Sweet Soul
Tween novelty tops
ELOISA & MIA SHOWROOM
SUITE C508
The Table Tyke
Place mats for little ones
IN PLAY SHOWROOM
SUITE C537
Miki Miette
Infantwear, childrenswear and accessories
SHAYNA MASINO SALES
SUITE C540
Maniere
Infantwear, childrenswear
KEIKI SHOWROOM
SUITE C544
Bella & Lace
Ethically made girls’ fashion from Australia
Bellabubear
Loungewear and pajamas for babies, kids and adults
THE GLITTER BOX SHOWROOM
SUITE C568
Ce Ce Co
Childrenswear and accessories
RANDEE’S SHOWROOM
SUITE C579
Roshambo Eyewear
NICKY ROSE KIDS
SUITE C580
Little Olin
Girls’
Mini Molly Bracken
Girls’
Prince Peter
Girls’ tee line
Rockets of Awesome
Boys’ and girls’
JULIE SMITH KIDS
SUITE C590
Mayoral Shoes
European-made shoes infant to teen
The New Mart
127 E. Ninth St.
NEW showrooms
Ashley Michaelsen Inc–AMPR Creatives
Suite 203
TELL THE TRUTH
Suite 212
Luxury fashion apparel
NEW TEMPorary LOCATION
Chantal Accessories
Suite 1006 (formerly Suite 509)
Engel’s Showroom
Suite 1006 (formerly Suite 509)
EXCLUSIVE-MARKET ONLY
10eleven
Suite 135
Simkhai
Charlie Gorrilla Showroom
Suite 503
Blue Revival
Maude Vivante
Susana Monaco
Tina Kahn Accessories
Suite 605
Escape From Paris
Justin Gregory NYC
Paper Lace
Tara Gasparian
Arddun Agency
Suite 608
Alemais
ByTimo
CLEA
Faithful Kitri
The Brand
Juicy Couture
Suite 611
525 Sweaters
Co-op
Suite 706
David Galan Leather
Suite 715
Miriana Ojeda
Suite 715
Alquema
Bea Gorman Sales
Suite 1003
Eleven Stitch
Gerties
North Star Base
Zsiska Jewelry
JV & Associates
Suite 1003
Cut Loose
Kleen
Multiples
Shana
Slim-Sation
Vine Street
XCVI
Suite 1003
Twigs Jewels
Wearables
NEW LINES
10Eleven
Suite 135
Leset
Steve Levinson
Suite 706
Necessities
Sue Goodman Showroom
Suite 909
AMJ
Oliver Logan
Chantal Accessories
Suite 1006
Harper James
Robert Aruj Showroom
Suite 1101
Jewel by Badgley Mishka
Ricki Dessigns USA
VEEV
Visona Italy
Valerie Hambas
Suite 1108
Modzori Shoes
Lynn Girard Showroom
Suite 1203
Alpine Cashmere