TRADE SHOW REPORT OffPrice Attracts International Buyers and Offers Best Deals

Retailers had the opportunity to see, touch and purchase the best deals in the business from women’s and juniors to men’s, children’s, accessories and beauty/gifts at OffPrice, held Aug. 18–21 at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center.

“The number-one vendor I purchase from at OffPrice is Selini NY. They have great accessories, bow ties, wallets and umbrellas,” said Arman Ariane, owner of Xerxes for Men in Claremont, Calif.

Best-selling items for Chicago-based distributor D&L Apparel included lifestyle name brands such as Levi’s. “One reason we look forward to exhibiting is the constant flow of new accounts we open. It’s important for us to showcase our brands in person for both new and old accounts, and the OffPrice show allows us to do so,” said Brandon Cooperman, owner of D&L Apparel, who noted that the company tries to offer items at 75 to 90 percent off retail.

D&L Apparel | Photo by Brandon Cooperman.







“Boys’ cotton/poly graphic T-shirts were our best-selling products,” said Albert Choueka, owner of the New York–based Tuff Cookies.

OffPrice saw an uptick in international buyers this year. “With this momentum, we’re already looking forward to February 2025, where we plan to deliver even more opportunities for our exhibitors and buyers to connect and grow their businesses, said Tricia Barglof, VP for OffPrice and business operations.