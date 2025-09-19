Sourcing at MAGIC

Las Vegas Fashion Week Features Bold, Feminine Spring Options

Kelli Freeman, Contributing Writer | Friday, September 19, 2025

August Las Vegas Fashion Week drew steady crowds and quality buyers.

Fall and Holiday offerings included classic, basic tailored looks; layering; glitz and shimmer; boho chic; and Western wear.

Apparel trends for Spring ’26 included draping and wrapping, flowy lace, ruffles, fringe knit sets, sports-inspired pieces, and a continuation of bohemian and Western influences. Abstract shapes with mixed patterns and materials were big with layers, bold statements, and pops of butter yellow and greens.

MAGIC, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC Las Vegas by Fashion by Informa were held Aug. 18–20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel and Clarion Events Womenswear in Nevada co-located at The Expo at World Market Center Aug. 17–20 with an updated floor plan that included a second season of The Men’s Edit. IFJAG, the International Fashion Jewelry & Accessory Group, was held at the Embassy Suites Aug. 16–19. Swim Week Las Vegas Powered by Art Hearts Fashion returned for a second year at AREA15 Aug. 15–17.


