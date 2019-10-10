FRENCH CLASS Retro French Pop Culture Inspires BCBGeneration FW19 Campaign

For its Fall/Winter 2019 campaign, the Los Angeles–founded brand BCBGeneration relied on influences from retro French popular culture to spread a message of empowerment for young women. Throughout the campaign, which was shot by photographer Zoey Grossman at a mansion in the Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles, references to a mischievous and whimsical style can be found in a collection that also nods to French sophistication.

“The Gen Girl represents the future, and we are proud to have her fearless personality embodied in such a definitive way,” Diane Bekhor, senior vice president of the BCBG Group, said in a statement. “This campaign is the perfect representation of BCBGeneration’s adventurous, free-spirited and playful customer.”

Styled by Rachael Wang, pieces feature hues of cranberry, maize, caramel, plum and emerald. Designers used colorful horizontal stripes in vibrant colors, while cozy sweaters feature animal prints and a softer, pale-sky tone. Fall plaids for suiting and mini-dresses combine black, gray and a light raspberry.

Warm, textured coats complete the looks in colors complementary to the collection with solid or patterned berets, one of which featured messaging declaring, “been there, done that,” speaking to a confident, informed young woman.