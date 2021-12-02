NEWSMAKERS 2021

Newsmakers 2021

By Dorothy Crouch, | Tyler Shultz | Thursday, December 2, 2021

Fashion-Forward Swiminista Focuses on Protecting the Earth

Ilse Metchek Leads California Fashion Industry Through Guidance, Partnership

SFI Fortifies Los Angeles Denim Industry With Launch

Trade Shows Open for a Welcome Return to Apparel-Focused Expositions

Sustainability Continues to Expand Its Reach and Meaning

FashionGo Expands to Include Drop-shipping, More Virtual Trade Shows

Commerce-as-a-Service Platform Nogin Names Jay J. Ku as Executive VP, CCO

Kevan Hall Returns to Runway Events

NuOrder Turns in Strong 2021

Retailers Bounce Back Post-COVID

