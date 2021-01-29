RETAIL Vans Foot the Bill Initiative Returns, Will Support Black-Owned Businesses in February

With the return of its Foot the Bill campaign, action-sports brand Vans is supporting small businesses. During February, all partners will be Black-owned operations with additional actions taken during Black History Month to support these businesses.

Initially launched last April, Foot the Bill works by adding new small businesses, such as skate shops, music venues, art galleries and restaurants, to the Vans site each week. Customers buy limited-edition, customized Vans footwear and apparel with net proceeds directly benefiting the businesses during a challenging climate as COVID-19 continues to impact smaller operations.

"Last year's 'Foot the Bill' program sold 20,962 pairs of Vans globally and raised over $4 million for the participating partners," Carly Gomez, vice president of marketing for Vans Americas, said. "This unique opportunity to offer support to our extended Vans Family is the least that we can do to show our appreciation and thank them during hard times."



Foot the Bill partners will feature collections of footwear and apparel that are designed using artwork representing their businesses. Customers are able to use the Vans Customs website to create a custom pair of Vans. With its Jan. 26 launch, Vans kicked off the initiative by featuring Los Angeles businesses Guerrilla Tacos and The Parks Finest, Smartbar in Chicago, Ill., Red River Cultural District in Austin, Texas, and Black Cat in Washington D.C.

Each week, two to three additional small businesses will be added to the list of Foot the Bill partners. Each partner will have up to 1,000 pairs of custom Vans and 250 T-shirts made by the Costa Mesa brand. Once designs sell out, they will no longer be available. In addition to committing to establishing partnerships with all Black-owned businesses during the month of February, Vans will also feature three Black-owned businesses each week.

