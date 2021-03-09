COVID-19 FINANCIAL RELIEF Public Nominations Open for Vans’ Foot the Bill Small-Business Financial-Support Program

Action-sports brand Vans is again showing financial support for the small businesses that have struggled through the pandemic as it widens the reach of its Foot the Bill program. Announced in April 2020, the initiative was introduced to support independent skate shops, music venues and restaurants that were forced to close. The program relied on the sale of custom footwear and apparel that were designed for each business. Net proceeds from the sales benefited those businesses that were enrolled in the program.

In January, Vans announced that all businesses that the company supported during February would be Black owned in observance of Black History Month. To observe Women's History Month, Vans is focusing on women-owned businesses during March, including Sweat Records, Portland Flea, Grit N' Glory, Evolve Boutique, Milk + T, HauteButch and Grog Shop.

“Small businesses are the foundation of our economy and the heart of our communities, and supporting women-owned small businesses—as a woman-owned small business ourselves—is at the core of what we stand for,” said Jaclyn Johnson, Create & Cultivate founder and chief executive officer, whose business nominated Sweat Records, Portland Flea and Grit N' Glory.

For each participating partner, Vans will produce up to 1,000 pairs of custom Vans footwear and 250 T-shirts. Once these designs sell out, they will be unavailable. Customers of each business can visit the Vans Customs program online and support their favorites by designing their own pieces. Additional information regarding the Foot the Bill program can be found through vans.com.