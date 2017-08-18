Lifestyle shot of PrettyLittleThing X Olivia Culpo. Image courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

Olivia Culpo’s PrettyLittleThing Party

By Andrew Asch | Friday, August 18, 2017

UK brand PrettyLittleThing’s mission is to bring runway and celeb fashions to women at a low price. On Aug. 17, it produced a Los Angeles party for its capsule line PrettyLittleThing X Olivia Culpo.

The former Miss Universe took the collection launch party in a black mini-skirt worn over a white button up dress. Other celebs spotted at the party included reality show stars Nicole Williams,Lucy Mecklenburgh and Scheana Marie, model Shaun Ross and Khloe Kardashian BFF Malika Haqq. Singer Rita Ora sang acoustic version of “Your Song” at the shindig.

photo

Nicole Williams in PrettyLittleThing X Olivia Culpo. Images courtesy PrettyLittleThing.

photo

Lucy Mecklenburgh

photo

Rita Ora at party for PrettyLittleThing X Olivia Culpo.

