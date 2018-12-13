Olivia Culpo Graces Cult Gaia's Resort '19 Show

About six years ago, Cult Gaia was a go-to label for the festival girl. The Los Angeles-based label made sarong style dresses and floral crowns for the woman who loves to party at Coachella.

Things have changed a bit. On Dec. 8, Cult Gaia produced a Resort ’19 fashion event at the Frank Gehry residence in Malibu, Calif. Beauty queen, model and actress Olivia Culpo attended the show in a Cult Gaia style. Cult Gaia founder Jasmin Larian also showed looks from her men’s label Cult Guy. The collection’s prints were created by Brazilian artist Lane Marinho.