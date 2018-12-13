Olivia Culpo in Cult Gaia. Images courtesy of Cult Gaia

Olivia Culpo Graces Cult Gaia's Resort '19 Show

By Andrew Asch | Thursday, December 13, 2018

About six years ago, Cult Gaia was a go-to label for the festival girl. The Los Angeles-based label made sarong style dresses and floral crowns for the woman who loves to party at Coachella.

Things have changed a bit. On Dec. 8, Cult Gaia produced a Resort ’19 fashion event at the Frank Gehry residence in Malibu, Calif. Beauty queen, model and actress Olivia Culpo attended the show in a Cult Gaia style. Cult Gaia founder Jasmin Larian also showed looks from her men’s label Cult Guy. The collection’s prints were created by Brazilian artist Lane Marinho.

photo

Jasmin Larian takes a bow at the Resort '19 Cult Gaia show

photo

A look from Cult Guy

