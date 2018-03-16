Beverly Center Remodel Continues With Farmhouse

Driving a Kubota tractor to the 3rd Street entrance of Los Angeles’ Beverly Center, Nathan Peitso signaled the March 15 opening of Farmhouse, his seed-to-farm restaurant.

It’s one of the chef-driven restaurants that are an important part of the $500 million remodel of Beverly Center. Farmhouse opened in the former space of Grand Lux Café in the retail center. The Farmhouse menu will feature vegetables grown from Kenter Canyon Farms, which is owned by Peitso’s family. The restaurant also will use meats and seafood harvested with ecological standards. The restaurant's menu will include a bone-in 32 oz rib-eye steak, mushroom pizza, peas & burrata and dark chocolate custard.