FASHION Vans x David Bowie Collection Celebrates Entertainer's Legacy

This week, Costa Mesa, Calif., skate apparel-and-footwear brand Vans will prove "stars are never far away" when it launches a collection of clothing, accessories and shoes dedicated to entertainer David Bowie and his alter ego Ziggy Stardust. Honoring the legacy and unique style of the late superstar, the Vans x David Bowie collection will drop on April 5.

Inspiration for the line was drawn from the different elements of Bowie's personality and the facets of his unique mind that influenced his career. Based upon imagery from 1969's "Space Oddity" through Bowie's final album "Blackstar," Vans created a 13-piece collection for adults and toddlers.

The collection's footwear includes Vans styles that use materials and colors inspired by different Bowie moments. By translating the "Hunky Dory" album-cover artwork into a fuzzy checkerboard-patterned upper on the brand's Slip-On 47 V design, Vans created a look that resembles a coat worn by the artist.

Additional pieces include long- and short-sleeve T-shirts and hats printed with images of Bowie and Stardust. The Vans x David Bowie collection will be available for a limited time in select Vans stores and online.

