Highly Anticipated Vans x Marvel Collection Released

By Dorothy Crouch | Friday, June 8, 2018

Vans x Marvel Photo by Vans

Vans x Marvel Photo by Vans

Vans x Marvel Photo by Vans

The day that fans of the Marvel Universe have waited for has arrived with the launch of Vans x Marvel, the collection of footwear, apparel and accessories that celebrates the "Off The Wall" Superheroes of the comics. Fans of the comics have been anxiously awaiting the release of the collaboration, which features designs that include The Avengers, Black Panther, Deadpool, Storm, Iron Man, She Hulk, Hulk, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Medusa, Scarlet Witch, Baby Groot and--yes--Captain Marvel.

Vans x Marvel Photo by Vans

Vans x Marvel Photo by Vans

Nodding to the Costa Mesa, Calif.-based skater brand's heritage, Vans x Marvel offers the Classic Slip-on sneaker, Slide-On sandal, Sk8-Hi, and high-top, in addition to hoodies, T-shirts, backpacks and socks. The collection features more than 70 styles, but through Vans Customs, customers will be able to use three prints exclusive to the Vans x Marvel collection to design their own pair of shoes.

In addition to its men's and women's sizes, the line offers pieces for children and toddlers, introducing a new generation to the Marvel Universe and Vans' legacy.

Fans are encouraged to share their love for the collaboration on social media using #VansxMarvel.

