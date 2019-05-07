Exterior of Volcom shop at Irvine Spectrum. All images courtesy of Volcom

Volcom's Irvine Store

By Andrew Asch | Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Volcom skated into the Irvine Spectrum recently when it opened a 2,500-square-foot shop at Irvine Spectrum Center in Irvine, Calif.

The Irvine shop is a 20 minute drive from the brand’s headquarters in Costa Mesa, Calif. A Volcom representative said that the space will offer the best of the brand’s men’s, women’s, junior’s and young men’s styles. The store opened in March 2, several months after Volcom opened a flagship at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles’ Century City neighborhood.

The new shop opened in action sports obsessed Orange County, Calif. Neighbors of the new Volcom shop include multi-brand action sports shops Zumiez and Active, as well as the Hurley/Nike SB shop and a Quiksilver shop.

