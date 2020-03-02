Photo: Willfredo Gerardo at Art Hearts Fashion by Meera Fox for Getty Images

Art Hearts Fashion’s N.Y. Edition Showcases California Designers

By Dorothy Crouch | Monday, March 2, 2020

The Fall/Winter 2020–21 edition of Art Hearts Fashion celebrated New York Fashion Week Feb. 6–9 at the Angel Orensanz Foundation, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. The neo-gothic–style building formerly served as a Jewish synagogue, created in 1849 under the direction of architect Alexander Saeltzer. Renovated by sculptor and painter Angel Orensanz in 1978, the building became a welcoming home for the visual and performing arts.

Art Hearts Fashion’s production saw works from global artists and also highlighted collections from California-based designers. Included in the event were pieces created by Fernando Alberto, Glaudi, Grayling Purnell, Kentaro Kameyama, Merlin Castell, Mister Triple X, Ryan Patros, Walter Collection and Willfredo Gerardo.

For Fall/Winter, designers showcased an eclectic array of designs including glamorous gowns, festive cocktail dresses and fresh takes on men’s suiting in addition to cozy yet luxurious loungewear. Consistent themes throughout included fabrics that shimmered with glittering details or shiny vinyl, in addition to expert pleating.

photo

Fernando Alberto Photo: Arun Nevader for Getty Images

photo

Fernando Alberto Photo: Arun Nevader for Getty Images

photo

Glaudi Photo: Arun Nevader for Getty Images

photo

Glaudi Photo: Arun Nevader for Getty Images

photo

Kentaro Kameyama Photo: Arun Nevader for Getty Images

photo

Kentaro Kameyama Photo: Arun Nevader for Getty Images

photo

Merlin Castell Photo: Arun Nevader for Getty Images

photo

Merlin Castell Photo: Arun Nevader for Getty Images

photo

Mister Triple X Photo: Arun Nevader for Getty Images

photo

Mister Triple X Photo: Arun Nevader for Getty Images

photo

Ryan Patros Photo: Meera Fox for Getty Images

photo

Ryan Patros Photo: Meera Fox for Getty Images

photo

Walter Collection Photo: Meera Fox for Getty Images

photo

Walter Collection Photo: Meera Fox for Getty Images

photo

Willfredo Gerardo Photo: Meera Fox for Getty Images

photo

Willfredo Gerardo Photo: Meera Fox for Getty Images

