DC Swim Week Makes a Miami Beach Debut

By Andrew Asch | Wednesday, November 4, 2020

After a few months’ worth of scheduling delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, DC Swim Week produced its Miami Swim Week debut at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla.

Since 2016, DC Swim Week has been produced in the United States capital, Washington, D.C. DC Swim Week Producer Moh Ducis produced the show months after its original July 2020 production date in order to provide a platform for DC Swim Week’s designers. “We felt it was necessary to create an opportunity to promote emerging brands,” Ducis said.

The Oct. 31 show was livestreamed, and a small in-person group at the Faena watched the show, which was emceed by Rick Sykes, a cast member of “Marrying Millions,” a reality show broadcast on the Lifetime network.

Most of the brands exhibiting at the show were headquartered in South Florida. However, a few were headquartered in other parts of the United States, Europe and South America. Taking the DC Swim Week runway were Syrena Swimwear, Karyn Coo, Relleciga, Maru Jordan Swimwear, Kass by Keiann Corlise, Jams by Jillian, Abacaxí Keeni, Eltee Swim, Belle D’Amour, Livia Monte Carlo x Patrizia Moreira Jewelry, Banana Moon, Virago Swim, Evita x Santuario, So Flo Beach Co, and Cioccolato Couture.

photo

Banana Moon Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Banana Moon Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Abacaxí Keeni Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Abacaxí Keeni Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Belle D'Amour Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Belle D'Amour Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Cioccolato Couture Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Cioccolato Couture Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Etlee Swim Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Etlee Swim Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Jams by Jillian Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Jams by Jillian Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Karyn Coo Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Karyn Coo Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Kass by Keiann Corlise Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Kass by Keiann Corlise Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Livia Monte Carlo X Patrizia Moreira Jewelry Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Livia Monte Carlo X Patrizia Moreira Jewelry Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Maru Jordan Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Maru Jordan Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Relleciga Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Relleciga Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Santuario X Evita Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Santuario X Evita Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

So Flo Beach Co Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

So Flo Beach Co Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Syrena Swimwear Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Syrena Swimwear Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Virago Photo: The Runway Authority

photo

Virago Swim Photo: The Runway Authority

