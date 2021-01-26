DIGITAL PAYMENTS NuOrder Unveils New B2B Payment System

NuOrder, a Los Angeles–headquartered business-to-business e-commerce platform, announced Jan. 25 that it has introduced NuOrder Payments. The new feature allows brands to accept credit-card payments on the NuOrder platform instead of using a third-party payments gateway, said Heath Wells, NuOrder’s co-founder and co–chief executive officer.

“Apparel and footwear wholesale is nearly $300 billion in the United States alone. We have seen a huge swell of demand from brands and retailers asking for help to streamline the payments process. Digital payments are the norm for e-commerce, but B2B payments have been stuck in the dark ages for too long. With NuOrder payments, we are delivering a much-needed solution to be able to collect payments in a more cost-effective and streamlined way,” Wells said.

NuOrder Payments can accept all major credit cards. It can automate payment collection at time of shipment and has capabilities such as settling transactions in less than 24 hours, accepting mobile payments with the platform’s integrated iOS app, as well as offering instant card verification, advanced data encryption and streamlined chargeback management.

NuOrder Payments also features a single dashboard where businesses can view their transactions and monthly statements and receive annual tax support.

Wells and Olivia Skuza started NuOrder in 2011. The past year has been a busy one for the technology company. Saks Fifth Avenue announced that it adopted NuOrder technology in order to help hone the luxury retailer’s buying strategy. NuOrder has also worked with Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Theory and Lacoste. NuOrder has produced digital trade shows for Informa Markets Fashion, the producer of the MAGIC trade events.